Key Art and First Look at Shinya Ohira’s “Black” Revealed for “Star Wars: Visions” Volume 3
Attendees of Anime NYC got a first look at the 3rd volume of Star Wars anime shorts.
A new poster for the third volume of the Star Wars: Visions anime series has been revealed, alongside a preview of one of the new shorts, “BLACK."
What’s Happening:
- Volume 3 of Star Wars: Visions is set to arrive on Disney+ on October 29th, 2025, featuring nine brand-new anime shorts all made by Japanese studios.
- Today at Anime NYC, Lucasfilm offered a preview of one of those shorts, “BLACK" – which we actually had the chance to check out and review at the Annecy Animation Festival.
- Combining stunning imagery and music, the experimental short presents a psychedelic battle between past and present, light and dark, and life and death in the haunted psyche of an Imperial stormtrooper on the cusp of defeat.
- Writer and director Shinya Ohira revealed that they wanted to “offer a film that was mainly based on Sakura Fujiawara’s singing voice set against these visuals of intense battles."
- A new poster for the third edition of Star Wars: Visions was also revealed today, including the broken armor of the nightmarish troopers seen in “BLACK" and the return of Ronin from “The Duel," F from “The Village Bride," and Lah Kara from “The Ninth Jedi," three shorts available in Volume 1.
- Each of those shorts will be getting a sequel in the new series of shorts, as previously revealed at Star Wars Celebration.
- As it turns out, the second Ninth Jedi story will lead into much more, with an entire limited series devoted to the concept coming soon, called Star Wars Visions Presents: The Ninth Jedi.
More Disney+ News:
- Two new cast members have been revealed for the third season of the hugely-popular series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
- The Beatles' landmark Anthology documentary series has been beautifully restored and will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ this November, expanded with a completely new ninth episode.
- Checking another animal off his list to document, National Geographic has shared the trailer for the new show, Dolphins Up Close with Bertie Gregory.
- For the second year in a row, Doctor Who has won the TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming!
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now