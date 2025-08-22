Key Art and First Look at Shinya Ohira’s “Black” Revealed for “Star Wars: Visions” Volume 3

Attendees of Anime NYC got a first look at the 3rd volume of Star Wars anime shorts.

A new poster for the third volume of the Star Wars: Visions anime series has been revealed, alongside a preview of one of the new shorts, “BLACK."

What’s Happening:

Volume 3 of Star Wars: Visions is set to arrive on Disney+

is set to arrive on Today at Anime NYC, Lucasfilm offered a preview of one of those shorts, “BLACK" – which we actually had the chance to check out and review

Combining stunning imagery and music, the experimental short presents a psychedelic battle between past and present, light and dark, and life and death in the haunted psyche of an Imperial stormtrooper on the cusp of defeat.

Writer and director Shinya Ohira revealed that they wanted to “offer a film that was mainly based on Sakura Fujiawara’s singing voice set against these visuals of intense battles."

A new poster for the third edition of Star Wars: Visions was also revealed today, including the broken armor of the nightmarish troopers seen in “BLACK" and the return of Ronin from “The Duel," F from “The Village Bride," and Lah Kara from “The Ninth Jedi," three shorts available in Volume 1.

Each of those shorts will be getting a sequel in the new series of shorts, as previously revealed at Star Wars Celebration

As it turns out, the second Ninth Jedi story will lead into much more, with an entire limited series devoted to the concept coming soon, called Star Wars Visions Presents: The Ninth Jedi

More Disney+ News: