Key Art and First Look at Shinya Ohira’s “Black” Revealed for “Star Wars: Visions” Volume 3

Attendees of Anime NYC got a first look at the 3rd volume of Star Wars anime shorts.
by |
Tags: , , , , ,

A new poster for the third volume of the Star Wars: Visions anime series has been revealed, alongside a preview of one of the new shorts, “BLACK."

What’s Happening:

  • Volume 3 of Star Wars: Visions is set to arrive on Disney+ on October 29th, 2025, featuring nine brand-new anime shorts all made by Japanese studios.
  • Today at Anime NYC, Lucasfilm offered a preview of one of those shorts, “BLACK" – which we actually had the chance to check out and review at the Annecy Animation Festival.
  • Combining stunning imagery and music, the experimental short presents a psychedelic battle between past and present, light and dark, and life and death in the haunted psyche of an Imperial stormtrooper on the cusp of defeat.
  • Writer and director Shinya Ohira revealed that they wanted to “offer a film that was mainly based on Sakura Fujiawara’s singing voice set against these visuals of intense battles."

  • A new poster for the third edition of Star Wars: Visions was also revealed today, including the broken armor of the nightmarish troopers seen in “BLACK" and the return of Ronin from “The Duel," F from “The Village Bride," and Lah Kara from “The Ninth Jedi," three shorts available in Volume 1.

More Disney+ News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now