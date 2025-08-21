Disney+ to Debut a Remastered "The Beatles Anthology" with New 9th Episode

The revamped Anthology collection also includes a brand-new "Anthology 4," will have fans twisting and shouting this autumn.

The Beatles' definitive story, told in their own words, is coming to a new generation of fans. The band's landmark Anthology documentary series has been beautifully restored and will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ this November, expanded with a completely new ninth episode.

As part of the 2025 Anthology revival, Disney+ will stream the restored and remastered documentary series.

It will now be a nine-part series, including a brand-new Episode Nine featuring never-before-seen footage of Paul, George, and Ringo working on the Anthology project in the mid-90s. The series begins streaming on November 26th.

The meticulous restoration has been overseen by Apple Corps and Peter Jackson's acclaimed Wingnut Films & Park Road Post teams. Giles Martin has also created new audio mixes for the majority of the music featured in the series.

The Anthology Collection (2025 Edition) will be released on November 21st (available for pre-order) and includes Anthology 1-3 and a new volume, Anthology 4. A 25th-anniversary edition of the "Anthology" book is also available for pre-order.

Disney+ has previously debuted the documentaries Beatles '64, The Beatles: Let it Be and The Beatles: Get Back.

The Long and Winding Road to the Screen

The project was first conceived by Neil Aspinall, a school friend of Paul and George and the eventual head of Apple Corps, as far back as 1970.

Thousands of hours of footage, including rare archives and concert films, were reviewed by the production team.

George Harrison famously quipped about the project's lengthy development, "I think you could probably show the first two hours of it now, and the second two hours in about 20 years’ time."

When it first aired in 1995, the series was a global event, broadcast in over 94 countries and attracting an estimated 27 million viewers for its premiere in the United States.

