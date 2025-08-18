Disney Appoints Netflix Exec for Asia-Pacific Region

Tony Zameczkowski, a key player in Netflix's APAC strategy, will now lead Disney's Direct-to-Consumer efforts in the region.

According to Deadline, in a significant move underscoring the fierce competition in the global streaming market, The Walt Disney Company has appointed a high-profile executive from rival Netflix to lead its direct-to-consumer strategy in the critical Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

What’s Happening:

The leadership team for Disney's streaming services is getting a powerful boost with a strategic new hire.

Disney has officially named Tony Zameczkowski as the new Senior Vice President & General Manager, Direct-to-Consumer, Asia Pacific.

Zameczkowski joins Disney directly from Netflix, where he was the APAC Vice President and served as Regional Co-Head & Head of Partnerships, making this a major competitive hire.

He will report to both Luke Kang, President of the APAC region, and Joe Earley, President of Direct-to-Consumer for Disney Entertainment, signaling the role's high importance.

With 25 years in media and entertainment, Zameczkowski's resume also includes senior leadership roles at YouTube, where he established its music business in APAC, and an early career start at Warner Bros. International Television.

His primary goal at Disney will be to spearhead further growth and strategic development for the company's streaming business, which includes Disney+

A Look at the APAC Streaming Battleground

The hiring of an executive like Zameczkowski highlights the immense strategic value of the Asia-Pacific region for global streaming giants.

The APAC region is home to over half the world's population, representing a massive, largely untapped audience with a burgeoning middle class and increasing internet connectivity.

While global services like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video are major contenders, they face stiff competition from powerful local and regional players. Services like Viu in Southeast Asia, iQIYI in China, and Stan in Australia have deep roots and extensive local content libraries.

Success in APAC hinges on more than just a library of Hollywood blockbusters. Disney has seen significant success by investing in local content, particularly South Korean dramas and Japanese anime, which have broad regional and even global appeal. Zameczkowski's experience in regional partnerships at Netflix and YouTube will be crucial for deepening these local content strategies.

Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox gave it control of Hotstar in India, which was rebranded as Disney+ Hotstar. This service utilizes a different pricing and content model, heavily featuring live sports like cricket, which is immensely popular. This hybrid approach may serve as a template for other specific markets in the region.

Piracy remains a significant issue in many parts of APAC. Furthermore, navigating diverse regulatory environments and finding the right price point for each specific market are ongoing challenges that Zameczkowski will be tasked with solving to ensure Disney's streaming future in the East.

