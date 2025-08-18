Dooney & Bourke’s Latest Collection Celebrates 70 Years of “The Mickey Mouse Club”

Get your hands on stylish new items, such as a tote bag, backpack and wallet, now at Disney Store.

Dooney & Bourke is celebrating all eras of The Mickey Mouse Club with a fabulous new collection of items.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney Store and Dooney & Bourke continue to present fans with desirable accessories that speak to the Disney fan in all of us.

Their latest collection celebrates the 70th anniversary of The Mickey Mouse Club – from its origins in 1955 through to its star-churning 90s revival.

– from its origins in 1955 through to its star-churning 90s revival. The collection includes a tote, backpack and wallet that will complement any Disney wardrobe.

The Dooney & Bourke Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Collection is available now exclusively at Disney Store

The Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Tote – $298.00

The Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Backpack – $288.00

The Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Wallet – $188.00

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

More New Disney Store Arrivals:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!