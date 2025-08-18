Dooney & Bourke’s Latest Collection Celebrates 70 Years of “The Mickey Mouse Club”
Get your hands on stylish new items, such as a tote bag, backpack and wallet, now at Disney Store.
Dooney & Bourke is celebrating all eras of The Mickey Mouse Club with a fabulous new collection of items.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Disney Store and Dooney & Bourke continue to present fans with desirable accessories that speak to the Disney fan in all of us.
- Their latest collection celebrates the 70th anniversary of The Mickey Mouse Club – from its origins in 1955 through to its star-churning 90s revival.
- The collection includes a tote, backpack and wallet that will complement any Disney wardrobe.
- The Dooney & Bourke Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Collection is available now exclusively at Disney Store and prices range from $188.00-$298.00.
The Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Tote – $298.00
The Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Backpack – $288.00
The Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Wallet – $188.00
