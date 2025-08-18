Secure the Perfect Finish to Any Disney Look with the Parks Racing Collection from Her Universe

You'll always look fierce and ready to win the day with these Walt Disney World and Disneyland racing styles

It’s time to rev your engines and race over to Disney Store to check out the new Parks Racing Collection from Her Universe. Minnie Mouse gets a chance to shine on this collection amid checkered flags and Disney Parks logos and the heart pounding sport of racing has never looked so chic.

What’s Happening:

Disney Store has once again teamed up with Her Universe to bring fans a fun series of fashionable styles, this time with an emphasis on racing.

Whether you're heading to the speedway to support your favorite driver or just looking for a creative way to rep your love of Disney, the Parks Racing Collection is for you.

Her Universe has gathered essential Disney logos like the Walt Disney Parks icons and Minnie Mouse’s head and found ways to weave them among the signature checkered flag seen on the race course.

Minnie Mouse Icon Checkered Pullover Sweatshirt for Women by Her Universe

For this assortment, black and white checks are accented with shades of pink and gold combining powerful intensity with a feminine aesthetic. The full lineup includes Pullover Sweatshirt Racing Jacket

The Her Universe Parks Racing Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $66.99–$149.99.

Walt Disney World Racing Jacket for Adults by Her Universe

Disneyland Racing Jacket for Adults by Her Universe

