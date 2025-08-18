Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear Shows His Softer Side in the Loungefly Pastel Collection at Disney Store

The mini backpack and ear headband feature the cute teddy who's anxious to come along on your next Disney Parks adventure.

Say hello to Lotso who’s making his debut in Disney Store’s Loungefly Pastel collection! Today, the series welcomes the pink colored teddy who as we learn in Toy Story 3 has a sweet side and a dark side! The cuddly bear trades in his fuzzy, typically bright pink fur for a muted color palette and a corduroy-like material that can hold up on all your adventures.

What’s Happening:

It’s time to update your Disney accessory lineup and Disney Store and Loungefly have the perfect items: a mini backpack and ear headband featuring Lots-o’-Huggin’ Bear!

He may be the main antagonist in Toy Story 3 , but he’s now living his best life through Loungefly’s ongoing Pastel Collection.

, but he’s now living his best life through Loungefly’s ongoing Pastel Collection. The popular continuity line features light-colored, soft, (and sometimes cuddly) accessories that are perfect for a day of Disney bounding at the parks.

Just like all our favorite Loungefly bags, the mini backpack features a main zip compartment and a front zip pouch where you can hold additional items. There are two side pockets, adjustable padded straps, and a convenient top carry handle.

Not feeling the backpack look? That’s okay, there’s a Pastel Ear Headband too! The ears feature Lotso looking pretty happy as he shows off two distinct facial expressions.

The latest selections in the Loungefly Pastel Collection are available now at Disney Store

