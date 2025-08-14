New LEGO Bluey Mobile Game Officially Launches Today
The highly anticipated app from StoryToys brings the world of the Heelers to life with digital bricks.
StoryToys, in partnership with the LEGO Group and BBC Studios, has officially released the brand-new LEGO Bluey mobile game, bringing the beloved Heeler family into an interactive world of play.
What’s Happening:
- The LEGO Bluey game launched today, August 14th, and is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.
- The game is designed especially for children aged two to seven, with a focus on creative brick-building, problem-solving, and emotional and cognitive development.
- The app cleverly includes classic LEGO System bricks (including minifigures and vehicles) for older kids, as well as larger LEGO DUPLO bricks with simpler builds for younger players.
- The game arrives with four themed play packs for open-ended play: "Garden Tea Party," "Go for a Drive," "Beach Day," and "Around the House." StoryToys has confirmed new content will be added in future updates.
- The release is already a tremendous success, with the new app achieving over three-quarters of a million pre-orders before its launch.
What They’re Saying:
- Emmet O'Neill, Chief Executive of StoryToys: “We’re genuinely thrilled to be working with Bluey for the first time. It’s such a special show, full of warmth, humour, and imagination that really connects with families and encourages them to play together. That spirit is at the heart of what we do at StoryToys. We're also really excited to be introducing LEGO system bricks into our apps for the first time, giving kids even more ways to build, create, and play."
- Michaela Edgerly Stovicek, Head of LEGO Preschool Audience: "We're over the moon to bring the magic of Bluey and LEGO DUPLO and LEGO system bricks together in a way that sparks creativity and imagination for our little builders in a digital world created by StoryToys! With the LEGO Bluey app, every child can dive into a world of playful adventures, where learning and fun go hand in hand and magic happens at the click of fingertips. Build mode on!"
- Marina Mello, BBC Studios Global Director for Gaming & Interactive said: “We’re delighted to bring together two of the world's most beloved brands and to offer fans a whole new way to enjoy them. This game blends imaginative brick-building with playful problem-solving and memorable moments from the show—capturing the distinctive spirit of creativity and fun that defines both brands. A huge thank you to our fantastic partners at StoryToys, the LEGO Group and Ludo Studio."
About Bluey
- Bluey is created by Joe Brumm and produced entirely in Brisbane, Australia, by Ludo Studio.
- The series is critically acclaimed for its realistic and touching portrayal of modern family life, imaginative play, and its ability to tackle complex emotions in a way that resonates deeply with both children and their parents.
- Creator Joe Brumm has stated that he draws inspiration for the episodes directly from his own experiences raising his two daughters.
- The show's music, composed by Joff Bush, is iconic in itself.
- Since its 2018 debut, Bluey has become one of the most-watched shows in the world. It was the #1 most-streamed series in the U.S. in 2024, with nearly 56 billion minutes watched.
- You can watch Bluey on Disney+, Disney Jr., and the Disney Channel in the U.S. and around the world.
More Bluey News:
