Celebrate National Puppy Day with Bluey and Disney Jr.

We all give our dogs nicknames, right?

Disney Jr. is inviting everyone to celebrate National Puppy Day this weekend with who else but Bluey and a fun new video that marks all the fun nicknames we give our favorite pets.

What’s Happening:

This Sunday, March 23rd, marks National Puppy Day, and to celebrate, Disney Jr. is celebrating the many nicknames we give our favorite canine friends.

As part of the fun, they have tapped everyone’s favorite loveable and inexhaustible Blue Heeler, Bluey, along with Mum, Dad, and Bingo to make a compilation of the various nicknames that are featured throughout the acclaimed series.

Since launching in Australia in 2018, Bluey has gained millions of fans around the world, widely lauded for its heartfelt and funny portrayal of family life and celebration of play. The series follows Bluey, a loveable and inexhaustible Blue Heeler dog who lives with her Mum, Dad and little sister, Bingo.

Bluey was the No.1 most-watched series on streaming in 2024 among total viewers in the U.S., with nearly 56 billion minutes watched (930M hours). It was also the No.1 most watched series overall for Kids 2-5 and 6-11.

