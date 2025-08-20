"Doctor Who" Wins TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming for 2nd Year in a Row!

See all of the 2025 winners, including Elmo accepting two awards for "Sesame Street"

For the second year in a row, Doctor Who has won the TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming! See more of this year’s winners below, including Varada Sethu’s acceptance speech. (Plus, yours truly presents an award to the one and only Elmo!).

2025 TCA Award Winners:

Program of the Year — “The Pitt" — HBO Max

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy — “The Studio" — Apple TV+

Outstanding Achievement in Drama — “The Pitt" — HBO Max

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials — “Adolescence" — Netflix

Outstanding New Program — “The Pitt" — HBO Max

Individual Achievement in Drama — Noah Wyle, “The Pitt" — HBO Max

Individual Achievement in Comedy — Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere" — HBO

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information — “Pee-wee as Himself" — HBO

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch — “SNL50: The Anniversary Special" — NBC

Outstanding Achievement in Reality — “The Traitors" — Peacock (2024 Winner)

Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming — “ Doctor Who Disney+

Outstanding Achievement in Children's Programming — “Sesame Street" — HBO (2001-PBS, 2011-PBS & 2018-HBO Winner in Youth Category)

Career Achievement Award – Kathy Bates

Heritage Award – “Sesame Street"

About the TCA Awards:

The Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards honor exceptional programs and performances from the 2024-2025 television season. Winners were selected by a cabal of more than 200 professional TV critics and journalists from the United States and Canada, all of whom are members of the TCA. Visit tvcritics.org/tca-awards to see all of the past award winners.