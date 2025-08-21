Dafne Keen and Saara Chaudry Join Season 3 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”

As filming continues on the third season of the hit Disney+ series, two new cast members have been revealed.

Two new cast members have been revealed for the third season of the hugely-popular series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

What’s Happening:

Dafne Keen and Saara Chaudry are the latest stars to join the ever-growing cast list for the third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians .

Keen will play Artemis, the Greek goddess of the moon and the hunt, while Chaudry will play her lieutenant, Zoë Nightshade, an immortal hunter.

Keen has made quite a career for herself in her 20 years, appearing as Jecki Lon in the Star Wars The Acolyte , as well as Laura (X-23) in Logan and Deadpool & Wolverine .

Chaudry is perhaps best known for her role as Hannah in The Muppets Mayhem.

They join Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie

Season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the second installment of Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series titled The Sea of Monsters by award-winning author Rick Riordan.

In the new season, Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and the camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos.

Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.

The second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer.

The second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer. Return to Camp Half-Blood yourself on December 10th, 2025, when the new season premieres on Disney+

