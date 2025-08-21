Dafne Keen and Saara Chaudry Join Season 3 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”
As filming continues on the third season of the hit Disney+ series, two new cast members have been revealed.
Two new cast members have been revealed for the third season of the hugely-popular series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
What’s Happening:
- Dafne Keen and Saara Chaudry are the latest stars to join the ever-growing cast list for the third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
- Keen will play Artemis, the Greek goddess of the moon and the hunt, while Chaudry will play her lieutenant, Zoë Nightshade, an immortal hunter.
- Keen has made quite a career for herself in her 20 years, appearing as Jecki Lon in the Star Wars series The Acolyte, as well as Laura (X-23) in Logan and Deadpool & Wolverine.
- Chaudry is perhaps best known for her role as Hannah in The Muppets Mayhem.
- They join Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie as new season 3 stars, who are playing siblings Leo and Bianca di Angelo.
- Season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the second installment of Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series titled The Sea of Monsters by award-winning author Rick Riordan.
- In the new season, Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and the camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos.
- Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.
- The second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer.
- Return to Camp Half-Blood yourself on December 10th, 2025, when the new season premieres on Disney+.
- See what else we learned about the new season in our recap of the Percy Jackson panel at SDCC 2025.
