TV Recap: "Electric Bloom" Gets Spooky in Halloween Episode

Michael Jackson’s “Thriller," Rhiana’s “Disturbia," Shakira’s “She Wolf." These dark pop songs get a lot of play around Halloween, and a new bop just dropped - "Electric Boo is Coming For You" by Electric Bloom! Disney Channel’s teenage girl group gets a fright in this Halloween episode. Let’s recap!

Episode 10: “How Tulip Became a Shelly: A Halloween Nightmare" - Written by Jonathan De Weerd & Paul David Smith

Posey (Lumi Pollack) is a cowgirl, Jade (Carmen Sanchez) is a skeleton, and Tulip (Ruby Marino) is her grandmother for Halloween this year. In honor of the occasion, the girls go online for a spooky edition of their Ask Us Anything series. “What’s the scariest thing that ever happened to you guys?" a fan asks. Setting the scene, it was the band’s first Halloween together in Freshman year when Posey and Jade feared they had lost Tulip as a friend.

Jade loves Halloween so much that she broke character, signing up for the school’s Halloween Decorating Committee and recruiting her best friends. As an added incentive, Electric Bloom would be performing at the school’s Halloween party. But during the decorating meeting, The Two Shellys - Shelly Sharp (J’Adore Elizabeth) and Shelly LeBrock (Trisha Macaden) - showed up and pitched a glitzy pink theme for the party called “Sparkleween." When the theme was up for a vote, Tulip broke the tie, voting for the Shellys’ idea.

Jade and Posey confronted Tulip about her vote. She clarified that she wasn’t voting for their rivals; she just liked their party idea better. But they still felt bitter as they watched Tulip begin decorating with the Shellys. She tried to get her bandmates to join, but they found it unbearable to work alongside the Shellys and ultimately got kicked off the committee.

Tulip showed up late for rehearsal, bragging about how organized Shelly Sharp is, which made Posey jealous because she taught her old friend how to be organized in the first place. Once the band began practicing, Tulip was interrupted by a text from the Shellys, who needed her help back at the school. She was only supposed to be gone a short time, but two hours later, she still wasn’t back. Posey and Jade called her, and when Tulip forgot to hang up the phone after, they heard her singing with The Two Shellys.

While sleeping in Tulip’s basement, Posey had a nightmare. The entire school had been decorated pink. Tulip wasn’t just dressed like the Shellys, she was part of their group - The Three Shellys. Tulip changed her name! “We’re not best friends anymore," Tulip told Posey.

Posey woke up screaming and found that she and Posey were alone in Tulip’s basement. She had a message from Tulip, who got home after they fell asleep and left early to meet the Shellys. Posey told Jade about her nightmare.

When the girls got to school, it really was very pink, just like Posey’s nightmare. And when they saw Tulip, she really was dressed like the Shellys! Jade fell asleep in math class and had a nightmare of her own.

“Welcome to Shell," Shelly Tulip said to her. The Three Shellys could turn any student into a Shelly. Even Lucas (Nathaniel "Nate" Buescher) and The Vince (Luke Busey) had become a Shelly clone. Posey and Jade decided to pretend to be Shellys, which almost worked, until Tulip Shelly noticed that neither of them was wearing sparkly lip gloss. They attacked.

Jade awoke with a start in class and told Posey about her version of the nightmare. It felt like reality when they heard Tulip and The Two Shellys on the PA system with news about the party. Tulip accidentally said her name was Shelly!

Posey and Jade arrived at the Halloween party determined to get Tulip back. They told her they were worried she was going to abandon them. Hugging her friends, Tulip told them she would never let them go. When it came time for Electric Bloom’s performance, The Two Shellys tried to block Tulip from joining, but she showed her true allegiance, taking the stage with her friends. They performed "Electric Boo is Coming For You" with spooky flair, making the entire school dance.

Closing out the Ask Us Anything, Electric Bloom wishes their fans a Halloween. When their eyes start to glow like The Two Shellys in Posey’s nightmare, they laugh, revealing it was a filter.

Next episode: “How We Learned to Love Our Haters."

The first 13 episodes of Electric Bloom are now streaming on Disney+.