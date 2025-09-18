Hailey's (Kind Of) On It: The Strange Short Form Streaming Situation and Where To Catch Remnants of the Fan-Favorite Series

Just about a year ago, the fans of the Disney Channel animated series, Hailey’s On It! Went for a rewatch on Disney+ and found the show inexplicably missing. Shortly thereafter, the episodes were pulled from the DisneyNOW website and On-Demand selections on cable providers.

Now, nearly a year ago, it seems that history is repeating itself a bit. Now, with the Hailey’s On It!-Themed episodes of the Disney Channel short-form series, Disney Road Trip.

Disney Road Trip is a short-form interstitial series that features one-minute shorts that stand out on their own, but are also designed so that a compilation can be made later that tells one full story of a chaotic adventure. Since the short form series launched (ironically, with the Hailey’s On It!-based episodes), we have seen a number of Disney Channel animated series featured on their own adventures.

Fans who head over to AppleTV to stream the shorts will see a piece of key art, prominently featuring Hailey alongside other Road Trip-featured characters - Kiff, Cricket Green, and Tater from Primos (who each have their own set of episodes. However, if they head to Disney+, they’ll find only an illustrated road sign that serves as the logo for the short-form series.

This is where the story gets a bit stranger. If you load up Disney Road Trip on Disney+, you’ll find the different installments (totaling 15 episodes) with Kiff, Big City Greens, and Primos. However, if you were to go to the DisneyNOW website, access the episodes through On-Demand options through a cable provider (like Spectrum), or the aforementioned AppleTV, you’re able to access all the installments of Disney Road Trip, including the Hailey’s On It!-based episodes. Meaning there are 20 episodes of the short-form series on those platforms. The full set is combined into one longer short, still available from Disney Channel on YouTube.

While there is no official explanation for its absence on Disney+, some point to the fact that the full series is no longer available on Disney+. To that end, it’s not available on DisneyNOW, Disney Channel, or other official locations either.

Having originally debuted in June of 2023 on Disney Channel, Hailey’s On It! Quickly amassed a fan-following as Hailey Banks (Auli’i Cravalho), “a risk-averse but resourceful teenager on a mission to complete every item on her long list of challenging (and sometimes impractical) tasks" attempts to save the world by conquering her fears, and facing her growing and complicated feelings toward her best friend, Scott Denoga (Manny Jacinto).

In September of 2024 (just ahead of the new fiscal year at The Walt Disney Company), the full series went missing from Disney+, shortly after the first season ended that May. At the time, many pointed to another tax write-off situation, similar to what happened previously with other Disney+ content, like The Mysterious Benedict Society, The World According to Jeff Goldblum and others. It was also perceived as strange since there was a fan-following and had even won a GLAAD award, and was nominated at the Children’s and Family Emmys. The series was nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Children's or Young Teen Animated Series and Outstanding Original Song for the song "Kiss Your Friend."

Just after the new fiscal year, news broke that Hailey’s On It! Had officially been cancelled, alongside the live-action Disney Channel series, The Villains of Valley View. This left fans with the cliffhanger of the season finale that still has yet to be resolved, and to this day, there is no resolution or hope on the horizon of a special wrap-up episode like the one that concluded The Ghost and Molly McGee. The episodes were pulled from every official Disney Source, like Disney+ and the DisneyNOW website, making the series near-impossible to view (officially and legally) for fans.

That said, as of press time, the first and final episode of the series are available to stream in full on the official Disney Channel Animation YouTube page, along with other clips and interstitial shorts, like Theme Song Takeover and Chibi Tiny Tales.

The official soundtrack to the series is also available still on most major platforms like Spotify.