Disney Channel Officially Cancels “Hailey’s On It!”, Removes Episodes From DisneyNOW Website

The writing was on the wall for quite some time, but now it’s official. The Disney Channel animated series, Hailey’s On It! Will not be returning for a second season, according to a new report from TVLine.

What’s Happening:

Along with the news that Disney Channel is officially canceling The Villains of Valley View , it was officially revealed that Disney Channel is also axing the animated series, Hailey’s On It!

, it was officially revealed that Disney Channel is also axing the animated series, The fate of the show, starring Moana ’s Auli’i Cravalho as the titular Hailey, had been up in the air (at least from the fan perspective) for quite some time.

’s Auli’i Cravalho as the titular Hailey, had been up in the air (at least from the fan perspective) for quite some time. The series, which follows Hailey as she tries to save the world while completing her book-long to-do list and juggle her ever-growing feelings for her best friend, Scott (Manny Jacinto), grew a number of loyal fans and even earned a GLAAD Award earlier this year.

The first season finale

Rumors of the series cancellation began before the season finale actually dropped, as staffers took to X pleading with viewers to watch the series on Disney+

On September 29th, just ahead of the new fiscal year at the Walt Disney Company, all of the episodes of the series were pulled off of Disney+. This was the all-but-official news that fans of the series were dreading. At the time, the episodes were still available via the official DisneyNOW website (home to most Disney Channel programming), but as of the writing of this article, those too have been removed. Some episodes and clips are available still via the Disney Channel YouTube as of press time.

It is unclear at this time if any kind of special episode will be produced to conclude the story in a more satisfying way, similar to what occurred earlier this year with The Ghost and Molly McGee .

. It is also unclear at this time if, similar to other concluded or canceled series, if episodes will still air on the network. Considering the removal from the DisneyNOW website, this may be unlikely.