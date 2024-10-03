Disney Channel Cancels “The Villains of Valley View”

Both seasons of the series can still (currently) be viewed on Disney+.
According to TV Line, Disney Channel has canceled The Villains of Valley View.

What’s Happening:

  • The co-creator of the Disney Channel series The Villains of Valley View revealed that the show has been canceled.
  • Chris Peterson posted on X stating, “All good things must come to an end… and after two incredible seasons, such is the case with The Villains of Valley View.”
  • He added, “While it was never our intention to end the series on a cliffhanger, we hope that Amy, Hartley and the Maddens will live on in your hearts (and on Disney+) forever.”
  • This news comes after word that Disney Channel‘s animated series Hailey's On It! has also come to an end.
  • While The Villains of Valley View can still be streamed on Disney+, Hailey’s On It! has already been removed.

About The Villains of Valley View:

  • In The Villains of Valley View, teenage supervillain Havoc confronts the leader of the League of Villains, prompting her family to change their identities and move to a quiet suburb in Texas.
  • Havoc, who goes by the name Amy, must hide her superpowers and control her villainous instincts with the help of her energetic new neighbor, Hartley.
  • This task proves especially difficult since she and her family have long fought against the idea of living a normal life.

Season Two Cast of The Villains of Valley View:

  • Isabella Pappas as Havoc
  • Kayden Muller-Janssen as Hartley
  • Lucy Davis as Eva/Surge
  • James Patrick Stuart as Vic/Kraniac
  • Malachi Barton as Colby/Flashform
  • Reed Horstmann as Jake/Chaos

