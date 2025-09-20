TV Recap: “First Parents Day” Brings Family Secrets and Swordplay to "Vampirina: Teenage Vampire"

Parents Day at Wilson Hall was never going to be simple for Vee on Vampirina: Teenage Vampire. In “First Parents Day," the young vampire tries to keep her visiting parents’ supernatural quirks under wraps while Elijah’s mom arrives with sharp questions — and sharper swords. Between secret truces, stage-fighting mishaps, and Demi’s latest disguise, this fourth episode blends comedy, heart, and just enough tension to keep everyone on their toes.

Episode 4: “First Parents Day" - Written by Teresa Kale

Still glowing from her DJ PJ triumph, Sophie (Jiwon Lee) is interrupted when Vee (Kenzi Richardson) bursts into the dorm, declaring the rest of the dance was “horrifying." She confesses to Sophie and Demi (Milo Maharlika) that she fanged out in front of Elijah — and discovered he’s a Van Helsing. Demi panics, warning that hunters can’t be hypnotized and possess super strength and speed.

Meanwhile, Elijah (Shaun Dixon) hides in his room, clutching a bag of garlic. “Please don’t bite me," he whispers to himself.

Sophie wonders if there might be such a thing as a good Van Helsing and volunteers to talk to Elijah. She finds him armed with garlic nunchucks, furious with himself for liking a vampire. After Sophie reassures him that Vee’s a good vampire, Elijah shows her a Van Helsing manual: their lineage is sworn to fight vampires “until only one is left." He invites Vee to meet him in the attic for “a fight to the finish."

Cut to Vee suited up in a battle outfit while Elijah wraps himself in garlic. Both tense as they enter the attic, only to freeze when Demi floats in. Vee draws glowing blades — then puts them down. Neither wants to fight.

“If you’re not my enemy," Elijah asks, “what are you?" Vee responds: “I thought we were friends." They shake hands, agreeing not to hurt each other and blaming their parents’ feud for the bad blood.

In the hallway, Elijah thanks fate for boarding school — until he opens his door and finds his mom (Tammy Townsend) waiting. Dean Merriweather (Kim Coles) rounds the corner, welcoming everyone to Parents Day.

Back in her dorm, Vee debates hiding when her parents, Oxana (Kate Reinders) and Boris Hauntley (Jeff Meacham), swoop in through the window, eager to meet classmates’ families. They’re in “people skills" mode: Oxana playing yoga mom, Boris a gregarious tourist. Demi offers to give them a discreet campus tour, though Oxana worries he should stay out of sight. Sophie rushes in, about to mention that she knows Vee’s secret, but Vee stops her. Privately, Sophie vows to run interference so Elijah’s mom doesn’t cross paths with Vee’s parents.

Down the hall, Mrs. Summers quizzes Elijah about his new strength and points to the family “VH" ring. He tries to steer the topic toward music, suggesting vampires might not be as bad as they thought. Sophie slips in, quietly warning him Vee’s parents are nearby.

A montage shows Sophie scrambling to keep the families apart: redirecting hall traffic, blocking stairwells, and distracting the dean. A student asks Elijah when he’ll rap again; he covers by claiming he just wrapped a present.

At the closing assembly, Dean Merriweather announces a surprise treat — an Intro to Stage Fighting class with parent volunteers. To Vee and Elijah’s horror, their moms both step forward. The “friendly demo" quickly escalates into an intense duel, swords clashing as Vee and Elijah watch nervously from the wings. Boris cheers, loving the drama.

Demi grows anxious, kicking up a lot of dust in the dorm, but an accidental look at his reflection sparks an idea. He rushes off and returns dusted with makeup and lost-and-found clothes, resembling a living boy, to distract the crowd. Oxana drops her sword, giving Vee the chance to run in and call for a truce. The parents freeze just as Dean Merriweather declares the routine a hit, showering them with applause.

As the dust settles, Mrs. Summers realizes her ring is missing. Vee’s parents offer to help, but Elijah intercepts, blurting, “I love hip-hop!" to steer his mom away from actual vampires. He admits he’s done with classical music, hoping to chart his own course. Mrs. Summers bristles, storms off — and Elijah spots the lost ring, chasing after her. Sophie rushes back, breathless: “What did I miss?"

By the trophy case, Elijah explains he wants time to discover what makes him happy. Mrs. Summers softens, promising to give him space. They hug.

Later, Vee thanks her parents for coming, hugging them goodbye in the attic. Demi appears in his “boy" disguise, joining the family embrace. That night, he joins Vee, Sophie, and Elijah at the dining table — just as Mrs. Summers passes by, glaring. Pulling out her phone, she makes a quiet call: “I’m gonna need you at Wilson immediately to keep an eye on him." We don’t know who she’s talking to.

Two new episodes of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire will air next Friday, September 26th, at 8/7c on Disney Channel.

Episode 5: “First Enemy" - Vee and Sophie try to impress Elijah's sister Moriah, who invites the friends over for dinner. Meanwhile, Demi and Britney form an unlikely bond.

Episode 6: “First Club" - Vee, Sophie and Britney audition for The Spotlights, an exclusive all-girls club at Wilson Hall; Elijah and Demi try out being roommates.

Episodes of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning Wednesday, October 15th.