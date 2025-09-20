TV Recap: Freya Skye Joins the "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" Fun

Billie’s new oracle friend shakes up a carnival day as prophecies, prizes, and a gumball disaster put the Russos’ magic to the test.

The second week of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 2 keeps the magic (and mayhem) rolling with a carnival-themed adventure full of prophecies, pranks, and a gumball disaster waiting to happen. “Howdy with a Trance of Gumballs" brings Piper the oracle deeper into Billie’s world, challenges Roman’s get-rich-quick schemes, and tests Milo’s wizard skills — all while Justin tries to impress an old mentor.

Season 2, Episode 3: “Howdy with a Trance of Gumballs" - Written by Rick Williams

The Russo household is missing… everything! Milo (Max Matenko) wakes in the middle of the night to find his stuffed animals gone, Roman (Alkaio Thiele) is missing his dartboard, and Billie (Janice LeeAnn Brown) can’t find her box of balloons. Milo insists a “night bandit" is responsible, but the smell of kettle corn leads the siblings downstairs — where they discover Justin (David Henrie), sleep-prepping for the school carnival with all their belongings. Giada (Mimi Gianopulos) warns them not to wake him as he nervously gears up for a visit from his old principal, Mr. Laritate. Roman learns that this is the namesake of his middle name — Roman Laritate Russo.

Before they can return to bed, someone steps through the mirror: Piper (Freya Skye), an oracle who paints the future. She shows Billie a sketch of the very scene they’re living in. Piper never knows how or when her visions come true — they happen while she’s in a trance. Right on cue, Piper freezes and sketches a drawing of Justin riding a bull like a cowboy. Giada laughs it off, until Justin strolls in holding a cardboard cutout of exactly that. He frets that Mr. Laritate won’t appreciate his carnival theme. Piper starts to introduce herself as an oracle, but Billie quickly fibs that she’s just there to help with carnival prep. She doesn’t want to give Justin any more stress.

The next morning, Justin hands out assignments for the big event. Milo learns that his dad bought a Funstation 360 video game console as a winnable prize at the carnival. Milo becomes determined to win it in the gumball guessing game.

Upstairs, Piper raids Billie’s closet, delighted by mortal clothes. She spots a blue jacket she remembers from a vision, the prophecy where Billie destroys the world. But more presently, Piper gets a new vision, drawing Billie apparently destroying the carnival. Determined to “change the future," Billie vows to avoid the event entirely. When she tries to take Piper to the mall, every bus they try breaks down near the school, forcing Billie to accept fate.

Winter (Taylor Cora) arrives at the carnival to loan Roman a cane. He has set up an impossible game called Clown Hoop Rainbow Castle Cup, a get-rich-quick scheme. Roman gloats over its difficulty until a kid named Francis (Isaac Bae) starts an unstoppable winning streak. Across the midway, Milo tries to count gumballs while Giada loudly calls out chili instructions, muddying his tally. Frustrated, he consults a spell on Woogle that accidentally enlarges the gumballs and brings them to life. They begin to swarm, trapping him against school lockers.

Meanwhile, Billie learns that spicy foods sometimes trigger Piper’s visions. She shares chili with Piper, who confides that people usually want her for her visions, not her friendship. “You might be my first real friend," she admits, right before a spicy bite triggers another prophecy: a sketch of Milo besieged by monstrous gumballs. Billie bolts to save him. Justin intercepts Billie en route, receiving a call from Mr. Laritate, who stuck with a flat tire and won’t make it to the carnival.

Billie’s magic rescues Milo from the giant rogue gumballs. Piper arrives just in time to hear Billie tell him she tricked Piper into drawing the future, leaving the oracle hurt. Billie races to make amends. She finds Piper, tongue numb from chili, and soothes her with a spell before apologizing. They reconcile with a hug.

Back at the booth, Francis snags the last prize. Roman ups the ante, offering his bike as “double or nothing." Francis accepts the terms, but Roman uses his wand to force the ball away from its target, sending it flying across the gymnasium, where it causes Milo to drop the jar of gumballs, which spill out on the floor. Someone trips in them, sending all of the carnival booths crashing down like dominoes. Billie looks at the chaos, recognizing it from Piper’s drawing. She laments failing to stop it, but Piper reassures her: “You didn’t destroy the carnival. Maybe you won’t destroy the world."

Mr. Laritate (Bill Chote) finally arrives, thanks to Giada, who went and got him. Justin worries he made principal-ing look too easy, but Laritate admits it was tough — especially with Alex Russo — and praises Justin’s efforts.

Back home, Piper prepares to leave, worried about her dad grounding her. Billie invites her back anytime. They hug, but Piper drops a new sketch: Billie battling Roman with her wand. Billie stares at it in horror. “Oh no… I’m going to attack Roman!"

Next Episode: “Don't Go Changeling My Heart" - Airing Friday, September 26th, at 7/6c on Disney Channel.

When a new student arrives and takes an unlikely interest in Roman, Billie thinks she must be the Changeling and sets out to prove it.

Episodes from Season 2 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning Wednesday, October 8th.