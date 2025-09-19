TV Recap: Electric Bloom Goes Off Script in “How We Tried to Crash a Party”

After tackling trolls and songwriting snafus, Electric Bloom dives headfirst into mischief in their latest adventure. In Episode 13, “How We Tried to Crash a Party," the Disney Channel trio trades rehearsal rooms for spa robes, scooters, and a high-stakes house party. Here’s how Posey, Jade, and Tulip turned a relaxing outing into one of their wildest high-school memories yet.

Episode 13: “How We Tried to Crash a Party" - Written by Justin Varava

Posey (Lumi Pollack), Jade (Carmen Sanchez), and Tulip (Ruby Marino) are enjoying a spa day in the present after their big win at the Music Icon Awards. Going live on their socials, Electric Bloom decides that, instead of an Ask Us Anything, they will share the story of why this specific spa holds special significance for them - the setting of one of their wildest high school adventures.

During Student Appreciation Week, the school coffee shop The Buzz was giving away a special mystery gift. Posey made sure she was the first in line to win, but when she couldn’t let the mystery stay a surprise, barista Sunny (Leah Mei Gold) got annoyed and passed it to the next student. Jade and Tulip are bummed when they learn they could’ve all gone to the Lady Gaga concert if Posey had just gone with the flow, so they challenge her to adopt that mentality for the day.

While rehearsing their song “The Right Time," Posey got a call from school gossip Janine (Audrey Grace Marshall), who thought she was calling another student named Priya. Before realizing the mistake, she told them about a senior named Ava who was hosting a party that night, the daughter of a music producer. Jade thought they should sneak into the party and try to perform for Ava’s mom, pressuring Posey to go along because of the challenge. Jade found Ava’s social media account and saw that she was at a spa in Hoboken. Tulip knew a driver who owed her a favor named Rhonda, who drove them to the spa.

Meanwhile, Lucas (Nathaniel "Nate" Buescher) told The Vince (Luke Busey) that he broke up with Shelly. The Vince asked him if it was because he and Posey liked each other, having to explain to Lucas that Posey came to the dance to find him, only to see him dancing with Shelly. Lucas wanted to rush to tell Posey he liked her, but The Vince encouraged him to make a romantic gesture. He called Posey and found out that she was at a spa.

The girls entered Elysian Wave and found the receptionist, Ingrid (Mary Birdsong), to pretentiously dismiss them. Tulip transformed into her all-business alter ego, Trixie, whose domineering attitude got them kicked out. They had to sneak back in, dressed in spa robes with green clay masks not to be recognized. They split up and checked all the rooms for Ava. Posey and Jade heard Ingrid in the lobby saying bye to Ava, so they raced out to find her, getting in Rhonda’s van and peeling away without Tulip, who fell asleep to the spa’s whale sounds.

Lucas and The Vince arrive at the spa just after Posey left. The Vince is a regular client, and Ingrid offers them services without an appointment when he recommends that Lucas have a facial to make his skin glow for his romantic moment with Posey.

Somehow, another spa customer - an investment banker named Peg (Irene White) - ended up in Rhonda’s van with Posey and Jade. Posey left a message for Tulip to tell her they left and were having Rhonda follow Ava’s car. Rhonda followed the car to Modern Vintage only for Posey and Tulip to find that they had followed the wrong car. They called Janine, who gave them an address before letting them know she may have pieces of it jumbled. Tulip arrived to catch up with her friends, meeting Peg, who adopted Posey’s go with the flow attitude and now works at Modern Vintage.

Lucas and The Vince were getting their facials when they overheard Tulip on the phone telling Posey she would meet them at Modern Vintage. They rush to the store and meet Peg, who told them that the girls were heading to a big party. The Vince suggests that Lucas get a cool suit to impress Posey.

After visiting several wrong addresses, Rhonda brought Posey, Jade, and Tulip to the right house, but they didn’t have a gate code for the Security Guard (Chris Kleckner) and were denied entry. He told them the only other way was to take “Emergency Room Hill," a treacherous slope that would get them into the backyard, if they survived. It’s the kind of risk they wouldn’t normally take, but when Janine got Posey on the phone again instead of Priya, she told them that the band was taking a break and the party now had a 20-minute gap with no music. This was their chance to perform for a music executive!

Finding scooters and helmets, Electric Bloom took off down the dangerous hill, screaming their lungs out. They didn’t make it all the way down, but at least they didn’t get injured. Rhonda was driving them home when they got a call from Peg announcing that she bought Modern Vintage and is having an all-night sale to celebrate, asking if they can perform. They celebrate the store’s new management with an uptempo version of “The Right Time."

Lucas and Vince made it in to Ava’s party. When they bumped into Janine, they asked if she had seen Posey. She told them Posey was there dancing with some guy and that she left with him. “Those two are going to hard launch soon, for sure," she added before walking away. She realized too late that she said “Posey" when she meant “Priya," again.

A dejected-looking Lucas puts the bouquet of flowers he brought for Posey in an empty vase at Ava’s house and headed home.

The first 13 episodes of Electric Bloom are now streaming on Disney+. "How We Tried to Crash A Party" will have its broadcast debut on Friday, October 12th, at 8:30/7:30c on Disney Channel.