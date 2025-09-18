Disney Night Among the Themed Nights for "Dancing with the Stars" Season 34

The ballroom will heat up with new and returning fan-favorite themes including a 20th Birthday Party!
Dancing with the Stars" is back and the dance floor is set to explode with a highly anticipated lineup of theme night events for season 34, including the fan-favorite Disney night.

What’s Happening:

  • The full schedule of themed nights for Season 34 was announced exclusively on the “Dancing with the Stars" Official Podcast.
  • New additions to the lineup include TikTok Night, Wicked Night, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night, and Prince Night.
  • Fan-favorite themes returning this season are Disney Night, Dedication Night, and Halloween Night. The show will celebrate its milestone 20th anniversary with a special 20th Birthday Party theme night.

Here is the full schedule of themed nights:

  • September 30: TikTok Night
  • October 7: Disney Night, in honor of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration
  • October 14: Dedication Night
  • October 21: Wicked Night
  • October 28: Halloween Night
  • November 4: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night
  • November 11: 20th Birthday Party
  • November 18: Prince Night (Semi-Finals)
  • November 25: Finale

Beyond the Ballroom: The “Dancing with the Stars" Official Podcast

  • For fans who can’t get enough of the glitz and glamour, the “‘Dancing with the Stars’ Official Podcast" is the perfect way to get a behind-the-scenes look at the show.
  • Hosted by season 33 Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy champion Joey Graziadei, the podcast features exclusive cast interviews, special guests, behind-the-scenes insights, and expert breakdowns of the performances everyone is talking about.
  • It’s the ultimate companion for every Tuesday night and is available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu every Thursday.
  • The show, cohosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, features celebrity and pro pairings judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts: Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

A Look Back at 20 Years of Mirrorballs and Memories

  • Since its premiere in 2005, the series has become a cultural phenomenon, bringing the world of ballroom dance to millions of viewers.
  • The show's success lies in the combination the technical artistry of dance with compelling personal journeys of its celebrity contestants.
  • Over the years, we've seen everything from professional athletes and actors to musicians and reality TV stars step out of their comfort zones and onto the dance floor.
  • The competition has produced some unforgettable moments, from heartwarming routines dedicated to loved ones to stunningly complex choreography that earned a perfect score.

