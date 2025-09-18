Disney Night Among the Themed Nights for "Dancing with the Stars" Season 34
The ballroom will heat up with new and returning fan-favorite themes including a 20th Birthday Party!
“Dancing with the Stars" is back and the dance floor is set to explode with a highly anticipated lineup of theme night events for season 34, including the fan-favorite Disney night.
What’s Happening:
- The full schedule of themed nights for Season 34 was announced exclusively on the “Dancing with the Stars" Official Podcast.
- New additions to the lineup include TikTok Night, Wicked Night, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night, and Prince Night.
- Fan-favorite themes returning this season are Disney Night, Dedication Night, and Halloween Night. The show will celebrate its milestone 20th anniversary with a special 20th Birthday Party theme night.
Here is the full schedule of themed nights:
- September 30: TikTok Night
- October 7: Disney Night, in honor of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration
- October 14: Dedication Night
- October 21: Wicked Night
- October 28: Halloween Night
- November 4: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night
- November 11: 20th Birthday Party
- November 18: Prince Night (Semi-Finals)
- November 25: Finale
Beyond the Ballroom: The “Dancing with the Stars" Official Podcast
- For fans who can’t get enough of the glitz and glamour, the “‘Dancing with the Stars’ Official Podcast" is the perfect way to get a behind-the-scenes look at the show.
- Hosted by season 33 Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy champion Joey Graziadei, the podcast features exclusive cast interviews, special guests, behind-the-scenes insights, and expert breakdowns of the performances everyone is talking about.
- It’s the ultimate companion for every Tuesday night and is available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu every Thursday.
- The show, cohosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, features celebrity and pro pairings judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts: Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.
A Look Back at 20 Years of Mirrorballs and Memories
- Since its premiere in 2005, the series has become a cultural phenomenon, bringing the world of ballroom dance to millions of viewers.
- The show's success lies in the combination the technical artistry of dance with compelling personal journeys of its celebrity contestants.
- Over the years, we've seen everything from professional athletes and actors to musicians and reality TV stars step out of their comfort zones and onto the dance floor.
- The competition has produced some unforgettable moments, from heartwarming routines dedicated to loved ones to stunningly complex choreography that earned a perfect score.
More from ABC:
- Murder by Protein Shake: “20/20" Uncovers the Sinister Case of Dr. James Craig
- Class is Back In Session with New Trailer for Season 5 of ABC's "Abbott Elementary"
- TV Recap: "High Potential" Kicks Off Season 2 With a Chilling Game of "Pawns"
- Remembering Robert Redford: ABC Announces Special Edition of “20/20" Honoring the Hollywood Icon
- Chill Treat Alert: “Shifting Gears" Inspired Flavor Comes to Andy’s Frozen Custard