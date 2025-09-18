Disney Night Among the Themed Nights for "Dancing with the Stars" Season 34

The ballroom will heat up with new and returning fan-favorite themes including a 20th Birthday Party!

“Dancing with the Stars" is back and the dance floor is set to explode with a highly anticipated lineup of theme night events for season 34, including the fan-favorite Disney night.

What’s Happening:

The full schedule of themed nights for Season 34 was announced exclusively on the “Dancing with the Stars" Official Podcast.

New additions to the lineup include TikTok Night, Wicked Night, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night, and Prince Night.

Fan-favorite themes returning this season are Disney Night, Dedication Night, and Halloween Night. The show will celebrate its milestone 20th anniversary with a special 20th Birthday Party theme night.

Here is the full schedule of themed nights:

September 30: TikTok Night

October 7: Disney Night, in honor of the Disneyland Resort

October 14: Dedication Night

October 21: Wicked Night

October 28: Halloween Night

November 4: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night

November 11: 20th Birthday Party

November 18: Prince Night (Semi-Finals)

November 25: Finale

Beyond the Ballroom: The “Dancing with the Stars" Official Podcast

For fans who can’t get enough of the glitz and glamour, the “‘Dancing with the Stars’ Official Podcast"

Hosted by season 33 Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy champion Joey Graziadei, the podcast features exclusive cast interviews, special guests, behind-the-scenes insights, and expert breakdowns of the performances everyone is talking about.

It’s the ultimate companion for every Tuesday night and is available to stream on Disney+ Hulu

The show, cohosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, features celebrity and pro pairings judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts: Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

A Look Back at 20 Years of Mirrorballs and Memories

Since its premiere in 2005, the series has become a cultural phenomenon, bringing the world of ballroom dance to millions of viewers.

The show's success lies in the combination the technical artistry of dance with compelling personal journeys of its celebrity contestants.

Over the years, we've seen everything from professional athletes and actors to musicians and reality TV stars step out of their comfort zones and onto the dance floor.

The competition has produced some unforgettable moments, from heartwarming routines dedicated to loved ones to stunningly complex choreography that earned a perfect score.

