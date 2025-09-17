Remembering Robert Redford: ABC Announces Special Edition of “20/20” Honoring the Hollywood Icon
From his silver screen triumphs to the founding of Sundance, this special will cover Redford's storied career.
ABC will celebrate the life of a Hollywood icon with a special edition of 20/20 dedicated to Robert Redford.
What’s Happening:
- Following the news this morning that Hollywood legend Robert Redford had passed away at the age of 89, ABC News has announced a special edition of the magazine program 20/20 focusing on the life and legacy of Redford.
- Set to air this Thursday, September 18th at 10/9c on ABC, Robert Redford: The Life and Legacy of an American Icon will explore Redford’s journey from Hollywood to Sundance, using archival footage and interviews of Redford, his friends, loved ones and many co-stars.
- The special edition of 20/20 will also be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu, likely on the following day.
- During his career, Redford was a four-time Academy Award nominee and recipient of an honorary Oscar.
- Disney fans might know Redford for his roles in 2016’s Pete’s Dragon, the Touchstone Pictures film Up Close & Personal, and for his memorable role as Alexander Pierce in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Endgame.
More ABC News:
- Later this week, another special edition of 20/20 will celebrate the 70th anniversary of Disneyland with a look at its storied history and a glimpse into its future.
- Andy’s Frozen Custard is celebrating the second season of Shifting Gears with an exclusive new butterscotch flavor.
- Another recent Marvel Studios film will soon be making its broadcast television debut on ABC – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
- Joey Graziadei, the winner of Dancing with the Stars Season 33, is stepping off the dance floor and into your headphones as the host of the show’s official podcast.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now