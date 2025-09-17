Remembering Robert Redford: ABC Announces Special Edition of “20/20” Honoring the Hollywood Icon

From his silver screen triumphs to the founding of Sundance, this special will cover Redford's storied career.

ABC will celebrate the life of a Hollywood icon with a special edition of 20/20 dedicated to Robert Redford.

What’s Happening:

Following the news this morning that Hollywood legend Robert Redford had passed away, ABC will air a special edition of 20/20 focusing on the life and legacy of Redford.

Set to air this Thursday, September 18th at 10/9c on ABC, Robert Redford: The Life and Legacy of an American Icon will explore Redford's journey from Hollywood to Sundance, using archival footage and interviews of Redford, his friends, loved ones and many co-stars.

The special edition of 20/20 will also be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

During his career, Redford was a four-time Academy Award nominee and recipient of an honorary Oscar.

Disney fans might know Redford for his roles in 2016’s Pete’s Dragon, the Touchstone Pictures film Up Close & Personal, and for his memorable role as Alexander Pierce in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Endgame.

