“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” to Make Broadcast Television Premiere on ABC
Almost three years since its theatrical release, the second Black Panther film will air on “The Wonderful World of Disney” next month.
Another recent Marvel Studios film will soon be making its broadcast television debut on ABC.
What’s Happening:
- ABC continues a decades-long tradition by airing The Wonderful World of Disney most Sunday nights, which in recent years has expanded to include films from studios acquired by Disney, such as Marvel.
- Following the broadcast television premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Sunday, September 28th, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have its turn the following week.
- In Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.
- Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever airs Sunday, October 5th from 7:31-11:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
- Can’t make the TV broadcast? You can stream Black Panther: Wakanda Forever anytime on Disney+.
