An Emmy Win: Hype Builds for 20th Century Studios' "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" as New Trailer Arrives During Ceremony

The new film stars past Emmy winner Jeremy Allen White as The Boss himself.

Tonight, while the Emmys were taking place (where Jeremy Allen White is no stranger), we got a new trailer for his upcoming film from 20th Century Studios, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

What’s Happening:

20th Century has revealed a new trailer for their upcoming feature, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere .

. The film chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 Nebraska album.

album. Recorded on a 4-track recorder in Springsteen’s New Jersey bedroom, the album marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works—a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe.

Check it out in the new trailer below.

Starring Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen, the film is directed by Scott Cooper from his adaptation of Warren Zanes’ book of the same name.

Cooper said of the film, “ Nebraska is where Bruce chose truth over expectation - a choice that still reverberates through everything he’s written since. At that crossroads, he could have chased the bright lights and the roar of arenas, but instead he turned inward, armed only with silence, a four-track recorder, and the courage to confront himself. For him to trust me with telling that story—the most vulnerable chapter of his life—is the greatest honor I’ve ever had as a filmmaker."

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere also features:
Jeremy Strong as Springsteen's long-time confidant and manager, Jon Landau
Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan
Odessa Young as Faye
Stephen Graham as Springsteen's father, Doug
Gaby Hoffman as Springsteen's mother, Adele
David Krumholtz as Columbia executive, Al Teller.

also features: Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere is set to arrive exclusively in theaters on October 24th.

You can also check out the first trailer for the film

An Emmy Debut:

The trailer arrived as the 77th Emmy Awards on CBS were taking place, where Jeremy Allen White was nominated for his performance in The Bear.

The Bear, an acclaimed series on FX

, an acclaimed series on In Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, White takes on a significant role by embodying the legendary Bruce Springsteen during a pivotal moment in the musician's career.