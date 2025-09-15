“Zootopia 2” Lines Up Four New Cast Additions to Voice the Prominent Lynxley Family

Andy Samberg, David Strathairn, Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song have joined the cast of “Zootopia 2”

A quartet of actors have joined the cast of Zootopia 2 to provide the voices for the Lynxleys, one of the most prominent families in Zootopia.

What’s Happening:

The cast of the highly-anticipated sequel to Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia continues to grow with the addition of four new cast members.

Andy Samberg, David Strathairn, and real-life couple Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, will be voicing the Lynxleys, one of the most prominent families in Zootopia.

Andy Samberg is Pawbert Lynxley, the easy-going runt of the powerful Lynxley family.

David Strathairn is Milton Lynxley, a distinguished business-mammal and the patriarch of one of Zootopia’s oldest and most prestigious families.

Macaulay Culkin is Cattrick Lynxley, the ambitious oldest son of the Lynxley family.

Brenda Song is Kitty Lynxley, the sharp-tongued daughter of the Lynxley family.

They join a cast that also includes Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Ke Huy Quan, Patrick Warburton, Fortune Feimster, Quinta Brunson, and Shakira.

Set for release on November 26th, Zootopia 2 follows rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) as they find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voiced by Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down.

follows rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) as they find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voiced by Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.

Academy Award winners Jared Bush and Byron Howard direct and Yvett Merino produces.

More Zootopia News: