“Zootopia 2” Lines Up Four New Cast Additions to Voice the Prominent Lynxley Family
Andy Samberg, David Strathairn, Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song have joined the cast of “Zootopia 2”
A quartet of actors have joined the cast of Zootopia 2 to provide the voices for the Lynxleys, one of the most prominent families in Zootopia.
What’s Happening:
- The cast of the highly-anticipated sequel to Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia continues to grow with the addition of four new cast members.
- Andy Samberg, David Strathairn, and real-life couple Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, will be voicing the Lynxleys, one of the most prominent families in Zootopia.
- Andy Samberg is Pawbert Lynxley, the easy-going runt of the powerful Lynxley family.
- David Strathairn is Milton Lynxley, a distinguished business-mammal and the patriarch of one of Zootopia’s oldest and most prestigious families.
- Macaulay Culkin is Cattrick Lynxley, the ambitious oldest son of the Lynxley family.
- Brenda Song is Kitty Lynxley, the sharp-tongued daughter of the Lynxley family.
- They join a cast that also includes Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Ke Huy Quan, Patrick Warburton, Fortune Feimster, Quinta Brunson, and Shakira.
- Set for release on November 26th, Zootopia 2 follows rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) as they find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voiced by Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down.
- To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.
- Academy Award winners Jared Bush and Byron Howard direct and Yvett Merino produces.
