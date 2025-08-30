Surprise Cast Announcement and Additional "Zootopia 2" Details Revealed at Destination D23
Oh, right. The voice talent. The talent for Zootopia 2. The talent chosen especially to be in Zootopia 2, Zootopia 2's talent. That talent.
Those in attendance at Destination D23 this year have been treated to a sneak peek and more details of the highly anticipated sequel from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Zootopia 2.
What’s Happening:
- Destination D23 played host to a special presentation this morning where those in attendance were treated to a number of sneak peeks and more details from upcoming Disney films.
- Among those titles was the upcoming film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Zootopia 2, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2016 original.
- Jared Bush, Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios and director of Zootopia 2 alongside Byron Howard, and writer of the film showed off a few moments to the crowd.
- We also learned that the film opens with a chaotic car crash that sees Nick and Judy end up in partner counseling.
- After, Bush wowed the crowd when he also announced that Yvette Nicole Brown will be joining the cast of the film in TWO cameos. She will be appearing as The Bearoness, and EMT Otter.
- However, that wasn’t the only addition as Bush was joined onstage by Patrick Warburton, who will be joining the cast as Mayor Winddancer, who is described as “a charismatic but clueless stallion who dreams of being as heroic in real life as the characters he once played on television."
- After showing off pictures of the new character, Bush also added that he can’t wait to see how people Disney Bound as Mayor Winddancer.
- Warburton is no stranger to Disney Animation, having famously provided the voice of Kronk, an absentminded (and oddly well intentioned given his position) sidekick to the villainous Yzma in the fan-favorite film, The Emperor’s New Groove.
- This could be the explanation of a post that Warburton shared on his social media that saw him just outside of the Walt Disney Animation Studios in Burbank, saying he has returned to his “old stomping grounds."
- Set for release on November 26th, Zootopia 2 follows rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) as they find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voiced by Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down.
- To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. The film also features the voices of Fortune Feimster, Quinta Brunson, and Shakira, who returns as Gazelle. Academy Award winners Jared Bush and Byron Howard direct and Yvett Merino produces.
