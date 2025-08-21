Better Zoogether: Opening Date Revealed for New “Zootopia” Show at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

It may be tough to be a bug, but it’s easy to be a resident of Zootopia!

Months following the closure of It’s Tough to Be a Bug at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, we now finally know when its replacement show will be debuting at the Tree of Life Theater

What’s Happening:

During their Play ‘n’ Preview event, Walt Disney World Zootopia: Better Zoogether

Themed to the popular film, which just-so-happens to be getting a sequel this year, Zootopia: Better Zoogether will see many of its fan-favorite characters return for the new attraction.

Concept art has teased that we may see an audio animatronic of Officer Clawhauser from Zootopia taking over the spot previously occupied by Hopper.

taking over the spot previously occupied by Hopper. The show will take place on Zoogether Day – with a new, less stinky bug scent, CarrotVision 3D glasses, new original characters, and star-studded finale featuring Gazelle performing “Try Everything."

One of the original directors of Zootopia , Byron Howard, is returning to direct the animation in the new attraction, with Jared Bush, one of the writers of the original film, penning the new attraction.

, Byron Howard, is returning to direct the animation in the new attraction, with Jared Bush, one of the writers of the original film, penning the new attraction. The voices of Nick and Judy, Jason Bateman and Ginnifer Goodwin are reprising their roles for the show.

Previews for cast members, Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members will be held ahead of the show’s official debut.

Speaking of diving deeper into the world of Zootopia, keep an eye out for more information coming later this fall about special previews for cast members, Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members alike. Now that’s something to howl about!

Posters that will be displayed within the waiting area and queue for the attraction were also shared.

Nick and Judy will be meeting near the Tree of Life at the Zoogether Day Gathering Spot in new costumes inspired by their looks in Zootopia 2.

Can’t wait for the opening date to arrive? Visitors to the park can already get their hands on a series of collectible medallions



Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for more announcements on the future of Walt Disney World!