Muppets Takeover G-Force Records: Disney Shares New Info Regarding the Electric Mayhem Takeover of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster

Are you ready to rock out with The Muppets? As Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and the rest of the gang prepare for their move to Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, we have new information about what fans can expect from the reimagined attraction.

Back in November of 2024, Disney confirmed that the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event announced Monstropolis would be taking over Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Grand Ave, evicting The Muppets from their longtime home at Muppet*Vision 3D. However, The Muppets fans were quickly treated to a surprise announcement that the popular characters would be moving across the park to Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith.

Outside of the attraction, the iconic giant guitar will be getting a psychedelic makeover, and a new “Starring The Muppets" signage. The new look takes inspiration from the classic Muppet car paint job, and will also include a golden key on the piano motif to pay homage to Dr. Teeth. You can see a preview of the new courtyard above.

While Steven Tyler and the rest of the band are set to stop handing out backstage passes, Electric Mayhem is the new hottest show in town. Maintaining most of the storyline of the original attraction with a touch of puppet mayhem, The Muppets are taking over G-Force Records and offering guests a VIP tour of the studio. Scooter’s real estate tycoon uncle and owner of the Muppet Theatre, J.P. Grosse helped the gang land their new digs, where they plan to create new Muppet-tastic music.

When guests visit G-Force Records, they’ll be welcomed into a recording session with Electric Mayhem and some superstar penguin sound engineers, who are rocking out on overtime. Scooter, in an attempt to get the band to their dedicated fans, will need to figure out a way to get the band to their gig on time.

With the help of Muppet Labs, their super fast limousine will take guests on a thrilling journey through Hollywood. Featuring the iconic SoCal icons from the original attractions with a Muppet twist, the adventure will be soundtracked by Electric Mayhem’s biggest hits. Disney promises a setlist for the attraction is on the horizon, so keep your eyes and ears open for more information. No opening date for the experience has been announced, but it is expected to open sometime next year.

Read More Walt Disney World: