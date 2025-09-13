Michael Giacchino Provides a Score Unlike Anything You’ve Ever Heard Before for “Zootopia 2”
The film’s co-director Jared Bush shared the news of the soundtrack’s completion, teasing something truly special.
Michael Giacchino’s score for Zootopia 2 has been recorded, and director Jared Bush has touted that “you’ve never heard a score like this in your life!"
What’s Happening:
- Zootopia 2 is due out in theaters this November, and the hype machine is already rolling with a recently released trailer, and now the news that the score has been completed.
- The score for Zootopia 2 has been provided by Michael Giacchino, who also provided the score for the original film, in addition to a slew of other Disney film projects, including, but absolutely not limited to:
- Inside Out
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps
- All three Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland
- Coco
- Doctor Strange
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Jared Bush, Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, who also wrote and directed Zootopia 2, shared the news of the score’s completion in a post on X. Alongside a photo of him and Giacchino with some of the film’s other creatives, Bush touts that “you’ve never heard a score like this in your life!"
- Back in July, Giacchino released a second volume of Exotica-style covers of many of his scores, including a number of Disney themes.
- Last month, we attended a panel featuring Giacchino and a number of other Marvel composers, where we got to hear them talk about the process that goes into creating the iconic superhero themes.
About Zootopia 2:
- Set for release on November 26th, Zootopia 2 follows rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) as they find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voiced by Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down.
- To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.
- The film also features the voices of Fortune Feimster, Quinta Brunson, and Shakira, who returns as Gazelle.
- Academy Award winners Jared Bush and Byron Howard direct and Yvett Merino produces.