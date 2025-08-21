Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps Sport New Outfits In New Meet & Greet Location Coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom

The outfits debut in time for the new attraction and the highly anticipated sequel.

Nick and Judy will be sporting new outfits in a new meet & greet area coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom alongside their new attraction, Zootopia: Better Zoogether.

What’s Happening:

  • As part of the fun of the new attraction (and new movie) coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps from the hit Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Zootopia, have new outfits to meet and greet guests in.
  • Inspired by new garb that will be seen in Zootopia 2, this duo will also have a new designated meet & greet location at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
  • Perfect, since their new attraction (taking over the former site of It’s Tough To Be A Bug) at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Zootopia: Better Zoogether, is opening just in time for their highly anticipated sequel to arrive in theaters everywhere on November 26th.
  • Nick is wearing a different shirt and pants, while Judy has ditched her traditional police officer outfit in favor of a more casual detective look with jacket and badge on her belt clip. Nick has a badge on his belt as well, marking his new career in law enforcement, as we saw in the conclusion of Zootopia.
  • During a special presentation and announcements today, we also learned that Nick’s tie in the outfit is a gift that was given to him from Judy after their first mission together.

More New Magic Coming to Walt Disney World:

