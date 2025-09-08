I Am Groot: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” to Make Broadcast Television Premiere on ABC

The latest installment in the popular Marvel Studios franchise will air on “The Wonderful World of Disney” later this month.

One of Marvel Studios’ most popular films in recent years will soon be making its broadcast television debut on ABC.

What’s Happening:

ABC continues a decades-long tradition by airing The Wonderful World of Disney most Sunday nights, which in recent years has expanded to include films from studios acquired by Disney, such as Marvel.

Later this month, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will make its broadcast television premiere on ABC, airing Sunday, September 28th from 8:01-11:00 p.m. ET.

In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars:
Chris Pratt as Peter Quill
Zoe Saldana as Gamora
Dave Bautista as Drax
Karen Gillan as Nebula
Pom Klementieff as Mantis
Vin Diesel as Groot
Bradley Cooper as Rocket
Will Poulter as Adam Warlock
Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha
Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord
Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri
Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog
Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary

Can't make the TV broadcast? You can stream Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 anytime on Disney+

Two weeks prior to this airing, The Wonderful World of Disney will present a screening of 2021's Jungle Cruise.

