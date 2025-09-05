A Star-Studded Guest Cast Join the Jonas Brothers for a Very Disney+ Holiday Romp

The Jonas Brothers are back at Disney with "A Very Jonas Christmas" – coming to Disney+ this November!

The Jonas Brothers need to get ho-ho-home in the newly released teaser for A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, a new holiday movie coming to Disney+ this November.

What’s Happening:

The Jonas Brothers are returning to the world of Disney with their new holiday film, A Very Jonas Christmas Movie .

. The film follows Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas as they encounter a series of increasing challenges while attempting to travel from London to New York in order to celebrate Christmas with their families.

In addition to releasing the first teaser for the film, Disney+ also shared a number of first look images revealing the sizable all-star guest cast. Featured in the film are: Billie Lourd (as Cassidy)



Laverne Cox (as Stacy)

KJ Apa (as Gene)

Andrew Barth Feldman (as Ethan)

Andrea Martin (as Deb)

Kenny G (as himself)

Justin Tranter (as himself)

Randall Park (as Brad)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson (as Santa)

Previously announced cast member Chloe Bennet stars as Lucy, alongside Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas, who star as themselves.

The Jonas Brothers are making the film a family affair, with a few special cameos from the Jonas family.

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, known for their work on I Want You Back , This Is Us and Love, Simon , are involved as writers and producers.

, and , are involved as writers and producers. In addition to cameoing in the film, Justin Tranter also provides original music, while Emmy and Academy Award winner Jessica Yu ( Quiz Lady , This Is Us ) directs.

, ) directs. A Very Jonas Christmas Movie premieres globally on Disney+ on November 14th, 2025.

More First Look Images from “A Very Jonas Christmas Movie"

