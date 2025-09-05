A Star-Studded Guest Cast Join the Jonas Brothers for a Very Disney+ Holiday Romp

The Jonas Brothers are back at Disney with "A Very Jonas Christmas" – coming to Disney+ this November!

The Jonas Brothers need to get ho-ho-home in the newly released teaser for A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, a new holiday movie coming to Disney+ this November.

What’s Happening:

  • The Jonas Brothers are returning to the world of Disney with their new holiday film, A Very Jonas Christmas Movie.
  • The film follows Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas as they encounter a series of increasing challenges while attempting to travel from London to New York in order to celebrate Christmas with their families.

  • In addition to releasing the first teaser for the film, Disney+ also shared a number of first look images revealing the sizable all-star guest cast. Featured in the film are:
    • Billie Lourd (as Cassidy)

  • Laverne Cox (as Stacy)
  • KJ Apa (as Gene)

  • Andrew Barth Feldman (as Ethan)

  • Andrea Martin (as Deb)

  • Kenny G (as himself)
  • Justin Tranter (as himself)
  • Randall Park (as Brad)

  • Jesse Tyler Ferguson (as Santa)

  • Previously announced cast member Chloe Bennet stars as Lucy, alongside Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas, who star as themselves.

  • The Jonas Brothers are making the film a family affair, with a few special cameos from the Jonas family.
  • Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, known for their work on I Want You Back, This Is Us and Love, Simon, are involved as writers and producers.
  • In addition to cameoing in the film, Justin Tranter also provides original music, while Emmy and Academy Award winner Jessica Yu (Quiz Lady, This Is Us) directs.
  • A Very Jonas Christmas Movie premieres globally on Disney+ on November 14th, 2025.

More First Look Images from “A Very Jonas Christmas Movie"

