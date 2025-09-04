Get Ready for Even More Wizards In the Fam as Second Season Trailer for "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" Arrives
Keep an eye out while watching the trailer for a number of guest appearances.
Fans have been waiting for a glimpse into the second season of the hit continuation series, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, and now thanks to a full trailer they are getting a whole lot of info (including some sneak peeks of guest appearances) for the new season.
What’s Happening:
- The official trailer for Season 2 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the popular continuation of the Emmy Award-winning original, Wizards of Waverly Place, was revealed today.
- In the trailer, audiences get a look at the new season, and keen-eyed fans also get a sneak peek at the guest cast, including executive producer Selena Gomez, ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires star Freya Skye, Bill Chott, Sean Whalen and Amanda Tepe.
- In the second season, Billie grapples with the fact that being part of the Russo family might be more complicated than she thought, especially now that she's not the only wizard in the house. Thanks to Roman and Milo’s new magical powers, Justin is now tasked with training three young wizards for the Family Wizard Competition. As the stakes rise inside and outside the family, a mysterious new threat emerges, one that could unravel the Russos forever.
- Check it all out in the trailer below.
- Season 2 premieres with two episodes on Friday, September 12th on Disney Channel (7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT) and Disney Channel On Demand. All episodes will be available on Disney+ in the U.S. and select international markets on Wednesday, October 8th.
- The series stars David Henrie (as Justin Russo), Janice LeAnn Brown (as Billie), Alkaio Thiele(as Roman Russo), Max Matenko (as Milo Russo), Taylor Cora (as Winter) and Mimi Gianopulos (as Giada Russo).
- Joining executive producer Selena Gomez in guest roles for the second season are Freya Skye, Harvey Guillén, Kirsten Vangsness, Bill Chott, Sean Whalen, Amanda Tepe, Recker Eans, Tobias Jelinek, Patrick Bristow and Eleanor Sweeney.
- You can catch up with the first season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place on Disney+.
A Wizarding Weekend:
- Last weekend during Destination D23, fans in attendance at a special Disney Channel panel caught up with some stars of yesteryear, as well as Janice LeAnn Brown where she discussed the new series.
- While on the panel, we learned that there is set to be a crossover episode in the new season, featuring the characters of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place and the new Vampirina: Teenage Vampire series.
- That series in itself is a fresh, live-action musical-comedy series based on the original Disney Jr. Animated series, Vampirina, reimagines the character as a tween vampire pursuing her passion for music while navigating life among humans.
- You can read about the upcoming crossover episode along with more Disney Channel fun in our Destination D23 Disney Channel Panel Recap.