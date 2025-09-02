TV-MA Level Intensity Promised in New Trailer For "Marvel Zombies" on Disney+
The trailer features gore and intensity, but also reveals some fan-favorite characters who will appear in the four-part event series.
Get ready for a new level of intensity (based on the new trailer) in Marvel Zombies, set to arrive later this month on Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel has debuted a new trailer for the upcoming four-part event, Marvel Zombies, coming to Disney+ later this month, debuting in time for Halloween.
- The undead assemble in the new limited-series event, and fans can spot heroes like Blade, Ms. Marvel, Shang-Chi, Spider-Man and moore as they cut their way through a bloody apocalypse.
- Fans can spot some of the new and returning faces, all backed to the audio of Babymetal and Poppy’s “from me to u."
- The series is rated TV-MA (as is the trailer) and it’s not hard to see why, as Yelena Belova tells us that “the Avengers are dead," before we get right into the slashing and screaming.
- Based on the trailer, this series is not for the faint of heart and unlike anything we might have seen from the studio before.
- Check it out, in full below.
- A far tamer version of the Marvel heroes as Zombies was seen in the hit series, Marvel’s What If…? On Disney+, which had a similar animation style but played with more of a bluesky concept of what would happen to our favorite heroes in various situations.
- The new Marvel Zombies takes this idea and runs with it to its most extreme, filling the four-part series with gore and TV-MA fare.
- The series also marks the return of some Marvel cast members, including:
- Awkwafina
- David Harbour
- Simu Liu
- Elizabeth Olsen
- Randall Park
- Florence Pugh
- Hailee Steinfeld
- Dominique Thorne
- Iman Vellani
- Todd Williams
- Marvel Zombies is set to arrive on Disney+ on September 24th.
