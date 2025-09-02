TV-MA Level Intensity Promised in New Trailer For "Marvel Zombies" on Disney+

The trailer features gore and intensity, but also reveals some fan-favorite characters who will appear in the four-part event series.
Get ready for a new level of intensity (based on the new trailer) in Marvel Zombies, set to arrive later this month on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

  • Marvel has debuted a new trailer for the upcoming four-part event, Marvel Zombies, coming to Disney+ later this month, debuting in time for Halloween.
  • The undead assemble in the new limited-series event, and fans can spot heroes like Blade, Ms. Marvel, Shang-Chi, Spider-Man and moore as they cut their way through a bloody apocalypse.
  • Fans can spot some of the new and returning faces, all backed to the audio of Babymetal and Poppy’s “from me to u."
  • The series is rated TV-MA (as is the trailer) and it’s not hard to see why, as Yelena Belova tells us that “the Avengers are dead," before we get right into the slashing and screaming.
  • Based on the trailer, this series is not for the faint of heart and unlike anything we might have seen from the studio before.
  • Check it out, in full below.

  • A far tamer version of the Marvel heroes as Zombies was seen in the hit series, Marvel’s What If…? On Disney+, which had a similar animation style but played with more of a bluesky concept of what would happen to our favorite heroes in various situations.
  • The new Marvel Zombies takes this idea and runs with it to its most extreme, filling the four-part series with gore and TV-MA fare.
  • The series also marks the return of some Marvel cast members, including:
    • Awkwafina
    • David Harbour
    • Simu Liu
    • Elizabeth Olsen
    • Randall Park
    • Florence Pugh
    • Hailee Steinfeld
    • Dominique Thorne
    • Iman Vellani
    • Todd Williams
  • Marvel Zombies is set to arrive on Disney+ on September 24th.

Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
