Disneyland Handcrafted: See the Construction of Disneyland Like Never Before with New Documentary from Leslie Iwerks
A new documentary coming this winter features never-before-seen footage from the construction of The Happiest Place on Earth.
As part of Disneyland's continuing 70th Celebration, a new documentary focusing on the construction of the park is coming to Disney+ and YouTube this winter.
What’s Happening:
- The first teaser for the brand-new documentary, Disneyland Handcrafted, was just revealed at Destination D23 by acclaimed filmmaker Leslie Iwerks.
- Capturing the construction of the DNA of Disneyland more than 70 years ago, you'll get a chance to peek through the orange groves and experience the making of the park like never before.
- Iwerks and her team unearthed a plethora of never-before-seen footage from the Walt Disney Archives, combing through binders of 16mm film reels that were unused from the making of Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color and sitting in vaults for years.
- This incredible archival footage gives a fly-on-the-wall perspective for viewers to see and hear what was actually happening during construction from the first-hand accounts of the real artists, craftsmen and Imagineers on site.
- Iwerks is, of course, the granddaughter of Ub Iwerks, who helped Walt Disney design and create Mickey Mouse, and daughter of fellow Disney Legend Don Iwerks.
- She has previously directed a number of acclaimed documentaries on Disney-related topics, such as The Imagineering Story, The Pixar Story and The Hand Behind the Mouse: The Ub Iwerks Story.
- Disneyland Handcrafted arrives this winter on both Disney+ and Disney’s YouTube account.
