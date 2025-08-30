Destination D23 Walt Disney Studios Showcase: First Looks, Surprises, and Fan Moments

The Walt Disney Studios presentation at Destination D23 treated fans to an exciting mix of nostalgia, exclusive footage, and brand-new announcements. Hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown, the showcase spotlighted Pixar, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios, and more.

Pixar Celebrates Toy Story and Previews What’s Next

The event opened with a celebration of Toy Story’s 30th anniversary, complete with Woody, Buzz, and Jessie on stage and a video greeting from Pete Docter and Andrew Stanton. The original film returns to theaters on September 12th, and Buzz Lightyear will make his return to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with a brand-new balloon. Guests also received a commemorative lithograph.

Looking ahead, Toy Story 5 was officially previewed, featuring the introduction of Smarty Pants, a potty-training toy voiced by Conan O’Brien. It was also revealed that O’Brien, instead of signing Pixar’s voice actor wall, bestowed his signature upon the studio in one of the bathrooms. Fans saw the film’s opening sequence, in which 50 high-tech Buzz Lightyear toys awaken on a deserted island after a shipment goes wrong.

Pixar also gave a first look at its upcoming original film Hoppers (2026). Director Daniel Chong and producer Nicole Grindle introduced stars Piper Curda (Mabel) and Bobby Moynihan (King George) before debuting footage. Highlights included a beaver-led lesson on “pond rules," a comedic dam-building sequence set to “Working for the Weekend," and a daring infiltration of a mayor’s car to stop a highway project threatening the animals’ home.

Walt Disney Studios: TRON and More

Disney revealed fresh updates for TRON: Ares (October 10, 2025). Fans will see TRON and TRON: Legacy released in 4K ahead of the new film. The presentation included a clip featuring characters from the Grid being 3D-printed into the real world, culminating in a lightcycle chase through city streets. Both TRON attractions (Magic Kingdom and Shanghai Disneyland) will get special TRON: Ares overlays starting September 15th, complete with red lighting and Nine Inch Nails music.

Marvel Studios

Joe and Anthony Russo sent a greeting from London, where they’re deep into production on Avengers: Doomsday (December 2026). Paul Rudd hilariously crashed their video, but no footage was shared.

Lucasfilm: Star Wars on Disney+ and the Big Screen

BDX droids joined Yvette Nicole Brown on stage to usher in the Lucasfilm portion of the showcase. Fans saw a clip from the upcoming Disney+ special LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past (September 19). The sequence included Grogu, and in this alternate universe, his Mandalorian protector is none other than Lando Calrissian.

The galaxy far, far away is also heading to theaters with The Mandalorian & Grogu (May 2026). D23 fans were treated to what felt like a full trailer, beginning with a dramatic sequence of AT-ATs responding to an attack. The action then cut to Sigourney Weaver, revealed as the Mandalorian’s no-nonsense superior, scolding him for sloppy work. From there, the footage shifted into a montage of set pieces showcasing the film’s scale: Din Djarin brawling in a smoky cantina, a brutal showdown in a Hutt arena where the stakes seemed higher than ever, and sweeping shots of the Mandalorian navigating hostile new environments. True to form, Grogu stole the spotlight — one clip showed him perched ringside at the Hutt fight, gleefully popping snacks into his mouth as chaos unfolded around him. The tone balanced grit and humor, hinting at the kind of big-screen adventure that promises to expand The Mandalorian’s world in a cinematic way.

20th Century Studios: Predator, Avatar, Ice Age, and Wimpy Kid

The studio unveiled a new trailer for Predator: Badlands (November 7, 2025), which offered a surprising new spin on the iconic franchise. Unlike the horror-tinged origins of Predator, this footage leaned into action spectacle, showcasing sprawling desert landscapes and massive alien creatures. One sequence showed the Predator squaring off against winged beasts that resembled pterodactyls, while another introduced a towering, rhinoceros-like monster that seemed almost unbeatable. At the center of the story is Elle Fanning, playing a humanoid robot determined to survive and prove her worth. The trailer teased her uneasy alliance with the Predator — two unlikely warriors forced to team up against even greater threats. With its mix of creature battles, stylized action, and moments of humor, Badlands looks to expand the mythology while offering a fresh, almost buddy-adventure tone for the franchise.

James Cameron’s saga continues with Avatar: Fire and Ash (December 19, 2025). The previously released teaser was shown in 2D and at the standard frame rate.

The next installment of the prehistoric franchise, Ice Age: Boiling Point (February 2027), will explore a lost world of dinosaurs while teasing the return of baby Scrat.

Jeff Kinney introduced Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw (December 5, 2025, Disney+) via video message. A first-look clip found Greg Heffley wreaking havoc while shoveling snow and accidentally destroying holiday decorations.

Walt Disney Animation Studios: Zootopia Returns and a Magical New World

Host Yvette Nicole Brown surprised fans by revealing she voices two new characters in Zootopia 2 — Bearoness and an EMT Otter. Chief Creative Officer Jared Bush then took the stage to tease Disney Animation’s 2026 original feature Hexed, about a quirky teen who discovers their oddities are actually magical powers.

The spotlight then turned fully to Zootopia 2. New footage showed Nick and Judy’s undercover car chase through a festive Zootenial Celebration parade, a hilarious sheep barbershop gag, and their crash into a statue honoring Zootopia’s founder. With Chief Bogo benching them, the pair pursue a pit viper smuggler tied to the city’s centennial gala.

The sequel also introduces Mayor Brian Winddancer, voiced by Patrick Warburton, a former action star whose past roles include “The Neighsayer." Warburton joined the panel, delighting fans with variations of Winddancer’s signature horse-neigh delivery.

Additional footage took fans into the Marsh Market environment, where Nick and Judy chase Gary the Snake through tunnels and confront a reptile conspiracy theorist. The presentation closed with an ambitious chase sequence, underscoring the film’s central theme: that understanding differences can unite communities.

The presentation ended with Nick Wild and Judy Hopps joining Yvette Nicole Brown, Patrick Warburton, and Jared Bush on stage, alongside the Disney Parks debut of Officer Clawhauser!

Final Thoughts

The Destination D23 Walt Disney Studios Showcase offered a sweeping look across the company’s labels, from Pixar originals to Disney Animation classics in the making. Between exclusive clips, surprise guest appearances, and nostalgic throwbacks, the presentation reinforced Disney’s blend of honoring its legacy while building the next generation of stories.