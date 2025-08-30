Disney Animation Brings a Tale of Weirdness and Wonder in Next Year's "Hexed"
"Hexed," set for release in November 2026, was just announced at Destination D23.
Next fall, Walt Disney Animation Studios will transport you to a world of hidden magic with the release of Hexed – just announced at Destination D23.
What’s Happening:
- We just learned the first details about Walt Disney Animation Studios’ release for 2026, set to be titled Hexed.
- The initial details shared at Destination D23 describe the film as an all-new original film that follows a teenage oddball and his mom, who discover his weirdness is actually hidden magic, transporting them to a world where magic can run free.
- The feature is directed by Josie Trinidad and Jason Hand, with Roy Conli and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster-Jones producing.
- Trinidad has been a storyboard artist at Walt Disney Animation Studios and made her directorial debut with Zootopia+ on Disney+. Hand directed last year’s Moana 2.
- A short teaser was released showcasing the film’s logo and announcing that the film will be released in November 2026, but no specific date was shared at this time.
- The first concept art for Hexed was also showcased during the Walt Disney Studios Showcase at Destination D23.
