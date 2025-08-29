Photos: Destination D23 Unlocks Disney's Global Storytelling Secrets with New Walt Disney Archives Exhibit

There's a lot of excellent call-backs to EPCOT's turn of the century past in this Destination D23 exclusive exhibit.

D23 events always bring with them a unique curation of items from The Walt Disney Archives, and this year’s Destination D23 is no exception, as the Archives presents “Charting the Course, Disney’s Global Stories & Inspirations."

Disney storytelling is a vibrant tapestry woven from global inspiration. An all-new exhibit from the Walt Disney Archives celebrates that influence by exploring how the world around us sparks creativity. Through a thoughtfully curated selection of photography, artwork, and dimensional artifacts, we follow Disney creatives on an artistic journey— watching black-and-white reference images evolve into vivid concepts. The experience culminates in a dynamic showcase, featuring models, props, and costumes inspired by diverse cultures and breathtaking landscapes, all reflecting the enduring legacy of Disney’s storytelling.

Walking along the main entrance into the exhibit, attendees are immediately greeted by a number of photos of Disney attractions, films and some of the cultural elements that inspired them.

Boots worn by Imagineer Joe Rohde during various research trips and his sketchbook from a 2005 trip to Nepal are prominently on display.

One section displays concept art from a number of classic Disney films, such as The Three Caballeros, Swiss Family Robinson and 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.

A highlight for old-school EPCOT fans is this throwback to the Millennium Celebration, including a scale-model of the Millennium Village and puppets from the much-loved Tapestry of Nations parade.

A model of EPCOT’s Germany pavilion is also on display.

Norway’s Stave Church appears much more snow-covered than it ever will in person in this model.

During a recent refurbishment to the Italy pavilion’s landmark, St. Mark’s Campanile, the Bell Tower Statue on top was removed and replaced with a new version. Now, the original statue from 1982 is in The Walt Disney Archives.

The Little Red elephant animatronic that once played a big part in the storyline of Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom lives on in the Archives.

Maquettes from the original development of the animated version of The Lion King bring us right back to 1994.

Costumes worn by Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson in Jungle Cruise, as well as some props from the film, were on display.

Mulan was brought to life by Yifei Liu in the 2020 live-action adaptation, and her costume is displayed for all to see.

Lastly, we have a model of Sao Feng's Floating Singapore Village from Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End.

