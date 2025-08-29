Photos/Video: Disney Studio Store Hollywood Arrives in Florida for First Time Ever During Destination D23

All the treasures of the historic El Capitan Theatre at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort

For the first time, the Disney Studio Store Hollywood has arrived in Florida as part of this year’s Destination D23 festivities. The pop-up location, pulling all kinds of fun apparel, accessories, pins, and more - most from the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood - is just one of the retail offerings at the event.

Fun patterns on apparel and accessories can be found in this smaller location, all featuring favorite characters.

The real draw though are the open-edition pins that can be found in this location. Each features a classic or favorite character sitting in a theater seat. Others feature characters alongside the famous El Capitan Theatre marquee. As a reminder of where these came from, a number of the pins also feature characters at the road signs marking Hollywood and Highland.

More fun apparel and El Capitan logowear can be found. The ice cream patterns are also a fun nod to the Ghiradelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop, adjacent to the El Capitan Theatre.

The outlier of the shop also comes in the form of pins, some of which feature the busts from The Haunted Mansion. There is also fun drinkware featuring multiple Mickey heads and the Hollywood location marked.

For more Destination D23 coverage, be sure to check out our collection of posts, here. You can also check out our walkthrough of this retail space in our video below.