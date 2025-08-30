Mark Your Calendars: D23 Sets Dates for the 2026 Return of The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Plus, Disney Legend Jodi Benson will serve as the first official D23 FAN-bassador.

Destination D23 may have just gotten underway, but the Official Disney Fan Club is already looking forward to next year's massive D23 event in Anaheim – which will once again be called “The Ultimate Disney Fan Event."

What’s Happening:

The festivities of Destination D23 kicked off this morning with a look toward the future, with the announcement of dates for 2026’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

The event will once again take place in Anaheim, California, just down the street from the Disneyland Resort

Next year’s event will build off the reimagining and expansion of last year’s, taking place once again at both the Anaheim Convention Center and the Honda Center.

Fans can be among the first to hear exciting announcements during marquee showcases and presentations, and can also look forward to immersive experiences, exclusive shopping opportunities, and extended magic throughout the week leading up to the event, including the return of D23 Day at Disneyland.

Tickets for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will go on sale in Spring 2026, which is significantly later than last time – when they went on sale a year prior to the event.

It was also announced that Disney Legend Jodi Benson will be the first official D23 FAN-bassador, engaging with fans and making appearances with D23 throughout the year leading up to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in August 2026.

D23 head Michael Vargo also announced a slew of other events and experiences for D23 Members to look forward to throughout the rest of 2025. Click here to see all the details.



Stay tuned for continuing coverage from Destination D23 and all the other D23 events taking place this weekend at Walt Disney World!