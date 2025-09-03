Girl Meets Mirrorball?: Danielle Fishel and Other Celebs Revealed as Cast of Upcoming Season of "Dancing with the Stars"

Why yes, that IS Dad's new girlfriend from "The Parent Trap"

Television fans wait for this day like some wait for the Super Bowl or the Oscars, and they got what they were waiting for as the next cast of competitors for the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars on ABC.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this morning, we learned the celebrity cast of the 34rd season of ABC’s hit unscripted competition series, Dancing with the Stars .

. Along with the celebs, which include Boy Meets World ’s Danielle Fishel, 80s film star Corey Feldman, The Parent Trap’ s Elaine Hendrix, and wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, we also learned what dancing professional that they would be paired with for the season.

. Cohosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, the series returns on Tuesday, September 16th (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), simulcast live on ABC and on Disney+ Hulu

This season, the pairs will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Star Danielle Fishel has also started a podcast following the experience, which you can check out embedded below.

From The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Jen Affleck with partner Jan Ravnik

Author and wellness influencer Hilaria Baldwin and partner Gleb Savchenko

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles with partner Ezra Sosa

NBA All-Star Baron Davis with partner Britt Stewart

Social media personality Alix Earle with partner Val Chmerkovskiy

Social media and reality TV star Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach

Actor and musician Corey Feldman with partner Jenna Johnson

Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel with partner Pasha Pashkov

Film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix with partner Alan Bersten

From “Pentatonix," GRAMMY winner Scott Hoying with partner Rylee Arnold

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin with partner Witney Carson

From “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" Whitney Leavitt with partner Mark Ballas

Comedian Andy Richter with partner Emma Slater

From “Fifth Harmony," Lauren Jauregui with partner Brandon Armstrong

Some Thoughts:

1/7 of the cast this season comes from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives , and three have the terms “social media" or “influencer" in their official bios.

While this seems to make me think there is less "star" in Dancing with the Stars, I am excited to see some of the celebs like Danielle Fishel from Boy Meets World, Elaine Hendrix from The Parent Trap, and Andy Richter.

This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the series, with this year marking the 34th season. Do that math! When the series first debuted though, there were only six celebs paired with professional dancers, with Kelly Monaco from General Hospital taking home the first mirrorball trophy.