Darth Vader's Original “Star Wars” Trilogy Lightsaber Shatters Auction Records

Would you pay $3.6 million to have a screen used lightsaber?

A lightsaber used by Darth Vader in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi has become the highest-valued Star Wars item ever to go up for auction.

This makes it the highest-valued piece from the Star Wars franchise ever to go up for auction, with the winning bid hitting $2,900,000 and reaching the final total with the additional buyer’s premium that is paid to the auction house.

On-screen, the item was held by Darth Vader actor David Prowse and stunt double Bob Anderson, with a presale value estimated from $1 million to $3 million.

This is said to be the only hero lightsaber from the original Star Wars trilogy to ever hit an auction.

Anakin Skywalker’s stunt dueling lightsaber from the prequels also sold for $126,000 with the buyer’s premium, at nearly twice the presale estimate.

Items from other franchises, such as Indiana Jones’ bullwhip and belt used in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Jean-Luc Picard’s Ressikan flute from Star Trek: The Next Generation also fetched hefty prices at the auction.

Back in 2022, Propstore sold a screen-matched model miniature X-wing fighter created for the original Star Wars for more than $2.3 million.

