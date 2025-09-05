Darth Vader's Original “Star Wars” Trilogy Lightsaber Shatters Auction Records
Would you pay $3.6 million to have a screen used lightsaber?
A lightsaber used by Darth Vader in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi has become the highest-valued Star Wars item ever to go up for auction.
What’s Happening:
- The Hollywood Reporter has shared that the iconic character’s screen-matched primary dueling lightsaber, used in two films from the original Star Wars trilogy, sold for $3,654,000 at auction at the Propstore in Los Angeles on Thursday.
- This makes it the highest-valued piece from the Star Wars franchise ever to go up for auction, with the winning bid hitting $2,900,000 and reaching the final total with the additional buyer’s premium that is paid to the auction house.
- On-screen, the item was held by Darth Vader actor David Prowse and stunt double Bob Anderson, with a presale value estimated from $1 million to $3 million.
- This is said to be the only hero lightsaber from the original Star Wars trilogy to ever hit an auction.
- Anakin Skywalker’s stunt dueling lightsaber from the prequels also sold for $126,000 with the buyer’s premium, at nearly twice the presale estimate.
- Items from other franchises, such as Indiana Jones’ bullwhip and belt used in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Jean-Luc Picard’s Ressikan flute from Star Trek: The Next Generation also fetched hefty prices at the auction.
- Back in 2022, Propstore sold a screen-matched model miniature X-wing fighter created for the original Star Wars for more than $2.3 million.
More Star Wars News:
- LEGO has officially announced an incredible new addition to its Ultimate Collector's Series: a massive, highly detailed Death Star set that re-imagines the iconic space station for display and play.
- Last week at Destination D23, Lucasfilm showed off a clip from the upcoming Disney+ special LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past, as well as exclusively showing footage from The Mandalorian & Grogu.
- Amy Adams and other actors have officially been cast in Lucasfilm's upcoming movie Star Wars: Starfighter, and the company shared the first on-set image as production begins.
