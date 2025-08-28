Amy Adams and More Actors Join "Star Wars: Starfighter" Cast, First Official Photo from the Set Released by Lucasfilm

Production has begun on this new standalone movie due out in May of 2027.

With less than two years to go until the release of Star Wars: Starfighter into theaters, today Lucasfilm announced that production has officially begun on the project, adding a number of new names to the star-studded cast and releasing the first on-set photo for good measure.

What’s happening:

With production beginning on Lucasfilm’s upcoming new film Star Wars: Starfighter , the company has made several casting announcements for the project.

, the company has made several casting announcements for the project. Specifically, Oscar-nominated actress Amy Adams ( Arrival , Enchanted , The Fighter ) has joined the cast alongside the already-announced Ryan Gosling ( La La Land ). Lucasfilm also confirmed the addition of Matt Smith ( Doctor Who ) and Mia Goth ( Pearl ), while adding five new names to the list: Flynn Gray ( Borderline ), Aaron Pierre ( Mufasa: The Lion King ), Simon Bird ( The Inbetweeners ), Jamael Westman ( Good Grief ), and Daniel Ings ( The Crown ). The movie is being written by Jonathan Tropper ( The Adam Project ) and directed by Shawn Levy ( Deadpool & Wolverine , Free Guy , Night at the Museum ).

What they’re saying:

Director Shawn Levy: ““I feel a profound sense of excitement and honor as we begin production on Star Wars: Starfighter. From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible Star Wars galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally. Star Wars shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off, is the thrill of a lifetime."

