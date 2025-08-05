"Doctor Who" Star Matt Smith Has Reportedly Been Cast In Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: Starfighter" As a Villain

Way back in August of 2018, Variety reported that Doctor Who star Matt Smith (The Crown, Morbius, House of the Dragon) had been cast in the then-untitled Star Wars: Episode IX. That casting never came to fruition, as Smith’s character was ultimately cut from the J.J. Abrams-directed film, but a new report from a different trade publication says that the actor is working with Lucasfilm once again, having been cast as one of the villains in filmmaker Shawn Levy’s upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter.

Deadline has reported that Matt Smith, perhaps best known as the 11th Doctor in Doctor Who , has been cast as a villain in the movie Star Wars: Starfighter , which is due out in 2027 from Lucasfilm.

Star Wars: Starfighter is being directed by Shawn Levy ( Deadpool & Wolverine , Free Guy , The Adam Project ) and will star Ryan Gosling ( La La Land , Drive , The Notebook ). It is the second upcoming Star Wars movie after director Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian & Grogu , which will hit theaters next summer.

Previously, Matt Smith had reportedly been cast in 2019's Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker from director J.J. Abrams, though his part was cut before production on the film began.

The title of Star Wars: Starfighter – and Gosling's casting, which had previously been rumored– were officially announced at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan this past April.

Actress Mia Goth (Pearl, X, Infinity Pool) has also been cast in the film.

