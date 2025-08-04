Temuera Morrison's "Fett"-ition: Actor Calls on Star Wars Fans to Bring Him Back

Two bounty hunter actors are calling on fans to bring them back to a galaxy far, far away.

Temuera Morrison, who has been a part of the Star Wars universe for over 20 years, is asking fans to petition Disney and Lucasfilm for his return to the franchise. The actor, who has played Jango Fett and many of his clones, including Boba Fett, recently appeared at the Tampa Bay Comic Convention alongside Daniel Logan, who portrayed a young Boba Fett in Attack of the Clones.

What's Happening:

Temuera Morrison, when asked about his future Star Wars projects, candidly replied, "No." He then turned to the audience, urging them to reach out to Lucasfilm to get him and Logan back in the fold.

Daniel Logan, who has a close relationship with Morrison, jokingly called him the greediest person in Star Wars for having played so many characters, including Jango, Boba, Rex, Cody, and Fives.

Logan expressed confidence that there will be plenty of opportunities for Morrison to return, especially in the current era of shows like Ahsoka and other projects set after Return of the Jedi.

Morrison previously played the iconic bounty hunter in The Mandalorian and his own spinoff series, The Book of Boba Fett, which ran for seven episodes in late 2021 and early 2022.

We've previously discussed why the Book of Boba Fett deserves a physical media

What They’re Saying:

Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett): “All of you need to send a fax, or a letter or an email to those powers that be at Lucasfilm. I’m sure they’d love to hear from everyone. Please give Daniel Logan and Temuera Morrison another chance and put them somewhere."

Daniel Logan (Young Boba Fett): "The crazy part with 'Star Wars' is that you don't know about filming anything until like, a week, or maybe two, or even less than that, right? But the thing is, Temuera is the greediest person in Star Wars. He's played so many characters, he's got the most characters in Star Wars, if you go down the line — from Jango, Boba, all of the Clones, Rex, Cody, Fives — he's got the most characters in 'Star Wars There's going to be plenty of opportunities. Especially for this guy, especially with this era of Star Wars,' like Ahsoka, and all this stuff set after Return of the Jedi."

The Legacy of the Fetts

Temuera Morrison first joined the Star Wars galaxy in 2002's Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones , where he played the Mandalorian bounty hunter Jango Fett, the genetic template for the Republic's clone army.

He also played Jango's "son," Boba, who was an unaltered clone. Following this, Morrison lent his voice to various clone characters in video games and media, and even re-recorded Boba Fett's lines for the 2004 DVD release of The Empire Strikes Back, replacing the original actor, Jason Wingreen.

Daniel Logan, a New Zealand-born actor of Māori and Samoan descent, was nominated for a Young Artist Award for his role as young Boba Fett. He also voiced the character in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

. The real-life bond between the two actors is well-known, with Morrison acting as a mentor and father figure to Logan since they met.

