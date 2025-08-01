A Galactic Homecoming: “Star Wars – A New Hope” Returns to Theaters in 2027
The theatrical re-release celebrates the 50th anniversary of the original Star Wars film.
The film that started it all, the original Star Wars – later known as A New Hope – is turning 50 in 2027, and Lucasfilm is celebrating with a theatrical re-release
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars: A New Hope first hit theaters on May 25th, 1977, and immediately became a smash success and cultural phenomenon – leading to the massive franchise we know today.
- Lucasfilm is getting the hype train rolling early, as they’ve just announced a theatrical re-release of the 1977 classic for 2027 – a little under two years away.
- As part of Lucasfilm’s yearlong 50th anniversary celebration, Star Wars: A New Hope will return to theaters on April 30th, 2027, and continue to play over the May the 4th holiday.
- We currently don’t know if this will be a release of the film as it appeared in 1977, or if it will be one of the many special editions of the film released since the mid-1990s.
- More details, including when and where to buy tickets to this once-in-a-generation event, will be shared as we get closer to the celebration.
