A Complete Look at the Star Wars Publishing Announcements at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Tessa Gratton's "The Crystal Crown" pitched as 'Hunger Games' meets Star Wars, plus new books, guides, and comics from Marvel and Dark Horse.

The Star Wars Publishing panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 discussed treasure trove of upcoming books and comics. Fans in attendance were treated to a massive slate of cover reveals and new info from Marvel Comics, Dark Horse Comics, and more, promising new stories that will delve into every corner of the Star Wars galaxy.

The High Republic Finale: Trials of the Jedi: The final novel in The High Republic initiative, written by author Charles Soule. Final Comic Issue: Cavan Scott's final issue of Marvel's The High Republic comic arrives next week and will reveal "why Keeve Trennis is a member of the Lost." The Art of The High Republic Vol. 2 : A new art book by Kristin Baver was revealed. The panel clarified this is the "end of this initiative, not the end of this era."

Novels & Art Books: The Acolyte The Art of The Acolyte : A new art book, also by Kristin Baver. The Mandalorian Visual Guide : An in-depth guide by Lucasfilm's Pablo Hidalgo. Star Wars Icons: Vader and ILMV FX : 50 Years of Innovation : Two new large-format books. You're My Little Grogu : A new book for young children.

New Comics: Tides of Terror : A new miniseries about Jedi Master Kit Fisto, written by George Mann. T ales from the Nightlands : A Halloween horror comic from Dark Horse by Cavan Scott, artist So Lee, and designer Iain McCaig. A slate of new Marvel comics including Boba Fett: Black, White & Red, Legacy of Vader (featuring Luke Skywalker), Han Solo: Hunt for the Falcon, and Jedi Knights.



The End of an Initiative: The High Republic's Grand Finale

The panel opened with an emotional look at the conclusion of The High Republic publishing initiative. Michael Siglain made it clear that while this multi-year story is ending, it is "not the end of this era."

The epic conclusion will unfold across both novels and comics. Author Charles Soule spoke about the pressures of writing the final novel, Star Wars: The High Republic: Trials of the Jedi, and shared his view on the saga: "I have always thought that The High Republic is really Marchion Ro’s story."

Meanwhile, in the comics, all roads lead back to Dalna in Star Wars: The High Republic – The Finale, written by Cavan Scott with art by Marika Cresta. The final issue arrives on July 30 and will, according to Scott, reveal "why Keeve Trennis is a member of the Lost." Artist Harvey Tolibao was also on hand to discuss his unique style for the High Republic Adventures comic from Dark Horse.

To cap it off, fans got a look inside Kristin Baver's The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic Volume II, which arrives August 19. A preview from the book revealed new art of the Nameless in their full, creepy glory, with concept designs from Grant Griffin and Iain McCaig.

From The Acolyte to the Outer Rim: New Stories Revealed

The panel then shifted to material based around the Disney+ series The Acolyte. Author Tessa Gratton revealed her new novel, The Acolyte: The Crystal Crown, which she pitched as "Hunger Games meets Star Wars." The story will focus on Jecki and Yord, and Gratton promised it will make fans love the characters even more, making their on-screen fates more heartbreaking. Also announced was The Art of Star Wars: The Acolyte from author Kristin Baver, a book showcasing the production art, character designs, and storyboards from the series, which arrives January 13, 2026.

For those who like a little horror with their Star Wars, Cavan Scott, artist Soo Lee, and legendary concept artist Iain McCaig are delivering Star Wars: Tales from the Nightlands from Dark Horse Comics. The Halloween horror story will introduce fans to the Nightlander, a Star Wars boogeyman that seeks to possess a living host and bring misery to the galaxy. The first issue releases on September 5, 2025.

Dark Horse's Hyperspace Stories line also has major additions. In George Mann’s Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: Tides of Terror, arriving July 30, 2025, Jedi Master Kit Fisto explores a distant ocean planet and fends off the fierce beasts that swim in its depths. Arriving in early 2026 is Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: Grievous, an 88-page original graphic novel by Michael Moreci that follows the Separatist mastermind as he stalks a Jedi Knight and his clone troopers. And in a new announcement for December 2025, Clone Force 99 reports for duty in a new comic mini-series, Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: The Bad Batch: Rogue Agents, also written by Michael Moreci.

Marvel Comics continues to build out the timeline around the original films with a slate of new comics. Boba Fett will get the artistic treatment in Boba Fett: Black, White & Red. Charles Soule will pen Legacy of Vader, which sees Luke Skywalker grappling with his father's past. Fans can also look forward to Han Solo: Hunt for the Falcon and Jedi Knights. The panel also featured looks at upcoming issues of the ongoing flagship Star Wars and Doctor Aphra series.

A Look Behind the Mask and the Magic

A number of non-fiction, children’s, and art books were also announced.

Another new announcement involves Jedi younglings Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, and Nubs back in Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – The Training Sessions. Written by Dave Scheidt and Daniel José Older, the book follows the younglings on missions across the galaxy and features a special appearance by the gentle giant Burryaga. The book will be available on December 9, 2025.

Newly announced and coming in April of 2026 (just in time for The Mandalorian and Grogu movie) is the rhyming board book Star Wars: You’re My Little Grogu. This will be brought to life by author Grace Baranowski and artist Kaley McCabe. For a deeper dive, Lucasfilm’s Pablo Hidalgo is writing Star Wars: The Mandalorian Visual Guide, a closer look at Seasons 1-3 of the beloved Disney+ series.

Lastly, two new large-format books will offer deep dives into the saga's history. Industrial Light & Magic: 50 Years of Innovation by Ian Failes is a decade-by-decade visual retrospective of the legendary effects house, arriving early next year. It will be joined by Star Wars Icons: Vader, a new book offering a deep dive into the saga's most famous villain.

Not mentioned at this panel but revealed at the Random House panel is the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws game: a prequel novel, Low Red Moon, is coming February 3, 2026. The book will follow ND-5 and Jaylen Vrax on their descent into the galaxy’s underworld.

