Greedo's Cousin Beedo (Yes, You Read That Right) Gets a 1/6th-Scale Collectible Star Wars Figure from Sideshow

Look, the Star Wars franchise has incorporated a lot of pretty ridiculous supporting and background characters over the years, but one of the most absurd might just be Beedo. This guy is virtually identical to his cousin Greedo, except he wears an orange vest with a collar, instead of an orange vest with… no collar. Anyway, Beedo might not be nearly as much of a household name as his cousin is, but now he’s got a sixth-scale collectible figure from Sideshow that you can add to your collection… should you so desire.

Sideshow has revealed the new Beedo high-end collectible figure as an addition to its Star Wars: Scum & Villainy collection.

Beedo can be spotted in Jabba’s Palace during the early parts of Return of the Jedi , but he’s also visible in the deleted scene at Docking Bay 94 that was added to the Special Edition of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope in 1997. Like his dearly departed cousin Greedo, Beedo is a member of the Rodian species.

This sixth-scale figure features a detailed portrait of the character, meticulously tailored fabric clothing, a brown belt, white boots, a holster, a blaster, and one alternate hand for holding the blaster.

Sideshow’s Beedo sixth-scale figure will launch for pre-order on Thursday, July 24th at 10:00 AM Pacific Time, and you can get a head start by RSVP-ing for updates on this collectible at the company’s official website

