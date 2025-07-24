RSVLTS Takes Up "Space" with New Selections in the Star Wars Collection

Yeah, that's right, SDCC isn't the only place were fans can scoop up new Star Wars threads!

For several years now the Force has been strong with RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) and their impressive, most impressive Star Wars collections. Their galactic strength remains as bold as ever in today’s apparel launch featuring R2-D2, Boba Fett, and Ewoks and more.

It’s been over a decade since lifestyle fashion brand RSVLTS burst on to the scene, and in that time they’ve introduced dozens of awesome Star Wars collections that even Rodian would love! Spanning every corner of the galaxy, these apparel drops are a fun way to honor everything we love about Star Wars.

Today, RSVLTS is spending more time with the OGs as well as the Purrgil, a species of whales that live in deep space. The lineup includes RSVLTS signature KUNUFLEX™ material with select designs available across classic (unisex), women's and youth styles/sizing. Two of the patterns are also available as hybrid shorts.

The standout piece in this collection is "R2 Deconstructed" that presents the astromech droid as we’ve never seen him before…in pieces! Then considering other characters we love that also have a cute factor, “Yub Nub Club" has the charming, fuzzy Ewoks defending their home planet of Endor.

Boba Fett is here too, featured in the “Boba Blast" floral-like print made up of his ship, helmet, shoulder guards and other signature items. Summer is still in full swing and “Cosmic Cocktails" is a great way to cool down in the heat. This pattern is inspired by various characters who’ve been reimagined as tiki mugs. Cheers!

Wrapping things up are the aforementioned whales that make an appearance on “Purrgil." The magnificent creatures are swimming in the sky among cosmic coordinates. Finally, “Echoes of Battle" showcases a galactic armada like TIE Fighters and the Millennium Falcon deafening their corners of the universe.

RSVLTS KUNUFLEX Button-Down Shirts

Star Wars styles will be available on signature KUNUFLEX™ material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades) across classic (unisex), women’s, and youth styles/sizing. Adult shirts sell for $70; youth shirts sell for $45.

RSVLTS Hybrid Shorts

Whether you’re going for a swim or just seeking the next fashion statement for your wardrobe, Hybrid Shorts are the perfect option! Comfortable and stylish, these are available in classic (unisex) styles/sizing and sell for $65.

