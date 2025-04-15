Xenomorph Your Look With Terrifying Threads from RSVLTS' First Ever "Alien" Collection

Since we're not in space, everyone will be able to hear you scream over this awesome collection.

Did you know that another fan-created holiday is almost here? That’s right, Alien Day kicks off on April 26, so RSVLTS is helping folks gear up with their first-ever Alien collection. Fans can rock a series of incredible styles with the brand’s signature Kunuflex button down shirts, plus crewneck tees, and causal hats.

Alien Day takes place annually on April 26 (4/26) as a nod to the planet LV-426 which serves as the home for the terrifying alien creatures. This year you can commemorate the occasion with some new threads courtesy of lifestyle brand RSVLTS.

Trendy meets terrifying in this new apparel collection from RSVLTS that celebrates the sci-fi horror franchise Alien. For the first time ever, RSVLTS is featuring the unsettling Xenomorphs—that Ripley and crew encounter in Ridley Scott’s iconic film—on their signature KUNUFLEX™ button downs, comfy T-shirts, and classic hats. There’s even a Roper style that reads “Alien" on the back and features Facehuggers on the front shoulders!

If you’re a diehard fan of the films and especially the original, you’re going to love this assortment that’s steeped in all elements of the franchise and features not only the dreaded Xenomorphs, and other creatures, but also the Colonial Navy, Weyland-Yutani corporation, and the ships crewmembers call home. All apparel in this collection is available in classic (unisex) styles/sizing.

The RSVLTS Alien collection is available now! Happy shopping.

RSVLTS KUNUFLEX Button Down Shirts and Hybrid Shorts

Adult (classic cut) button-down shirts retail for $70

RSVLTS Hats

RSVLTS classic hat retails for $35; the 5-panel hat retails for $30

RSVLTS Crewneck T-Shirts

Adult T-shirts retail for $32

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

