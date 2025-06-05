"Bless My Soul Herc is On a..." RSLVTS?! Disney's "Hercules" Themed Collection Debuts with Styles for Adults

You'll look like a god or goddess in these heavenly threads! Plus, on design is available in youth and preschool sizings.

Oh my gods! RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is headed to Mount Olympus for their next Disney-inspired collection and yes, you guessed it, this drop is all about Hercules!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

The heavens are smiling on RSVLTS and the new apparel collection they’ve just launched which draws inspiration from Disney’s animated classic Hercules. Playing with power, story, and an array of characters this assortment is a great addition to your wardrobe and Disney collection.

Hercules is of course the star appearing on every pattern as an adult, teen, or baby. He and Zeus take on the Titans, he rides with Pegasus to battle the Hydra, Pain and Panic are no threat to this tween demigod, and highlights of his life story are told across a collection of grecian urns.

And not to fret, Megara, Hades, the Muses, Phil, and the Pantheon also get some time in the spotlight too on RSVLTS button-down shirts. The signature Kunuflex material fans have come to love is super comfortable, and with its 4-way stretch it’s built to hold up for all your adventures. For this release, fans will find select designs available across classic (unisex) styles/sizing, with select designs available in women’s, youth & preschooler styles/sizing.

The Hercules Collection is available now from RSVLTS! Happy shopping.

RSVLTS Kunuflex Button-Downs

Adult button-down shirts retail for $70, youth styles are $45, and preschool styles are $39.

RSVLTS Hybrid Shorts

Hybrid shorts retail for $65.

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

All Photos Courtesy of RSVLTS

