End of an Era: ANA's Star Wars Jets to Cease Operations After 10 Years
Mark your calendars: the last flight for R2-D2 jet is set for this month!
After 10 years of operation, ANA will be suspending use of their Star Wars jets in 2026.
What’s Happening:
- ANA, Japan’s largest airline, announced that they will be concluding operations of their R2-D2 and C-3PO Star Wars Jets.
- The R2-D2 jet will be the first of the two ANA jets to be removed from their fleet.
- The final round-trip flight will be August 6, 2025 - ANA flight NH102 from Haneda to Washington and returning ANA flight NH101 from Washington to Haneda.
- The C-3PO jet operation is currently set to end its operation in January 2026.
- More information for the final flight of the C-3PO jet will be announced later this Fall.
A Brief History of ANA’s Star Wars Jets:
- ANA’s Star Wars–themed airliner program began in October 2015, when the first plane—R2‑D2 ANA JET, a Boeing 787‑9 Dreamliner—entered international service on October 18, 2015 between Tokyo and Vancouver.
- The Star Wars ANA Jet (Boeing 767‑300 with both R2‑D2 and BB‑8 designs) began domestic flights in November 2015, with its inaugural flight on November 22, 2015 between Osaka’s Itami and Tokyo Haneda.
- Later, ANA added the C‑3PO ANA Jet (Boeing 777‑200ER), unveiled in July 2016 and entering service in early 2017.
- The BB‑8 ANA Jet (Boeing 777‑300ER) operated its final flight on March 31, 2022. On that day, ANA arranged a series of non‑scheduled domestic flights across Japan to celebrate its retirement from service.
Other Airline News:
- Hawaiian Airlines is currently flying a Lilo & Stitch livery themed to the live-action adaptation of the film.
- Alaskan Airlines, Hawaiian Airline’s sister carrier, began flying a Boeing 737-800 inspired by The Princess and the Frog and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure earlier this year.
