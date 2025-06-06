Mia Goth Joins Ryan Gosling in the New “Star Wars: Starfighter” Movie
Is the “X” actress playing a villain in the film?
Star Wars is going Goth! Which is to say, Mia Goth is joining the cast of Star Wars: Starfighter.
What’s Happening:
- Mia Goth is going to a galaxy far, far away, as Variety reports the actress is joining the cast of Star Wars: Starfighter. Goth is the second cast member revealed for the film, which stars Ryan Gosling.
- Starfighter is directed by Shawn Levy (Deadpool & Wolverine) and goes into production this fall for a May 28, 2027 release.
- No details are known about Goth’s character, though so far, few details are known about Starfighter at all in terms of storyline, including who Gosling is playing.
- The film was officially announced this spring at Star Wars Celebration, with Levy and Gosling in attendance, where it was described as a standalone adventure set around five years after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
- Goth is coming off her acclaimed performances (playing two different characters) in director Ti West’s X horror trilogy, including X, Pearl and MaXXXine. In addition, Goth co-wrote the screenplay for Pearl with West. Also known for films like Suspira and Emma, Goth will next be seen later this year in Gullermo del Toro’s new take on Frankenstein for Netflix.
Goth Finds Her Disney Franchise
- While Goth has primarily appeared in smaller scale and independent films, the rising attention she got from the X trilogy put her on the radar for bigger projects.
- She previously was supposed to be part of the cast for Marvel Studios’ Blade, starring Mahershala Ali. But with that film continually delayed and it now unclear if and when it might happen, her schedule was open for another big Disney-owned franchise to swoop in with Star Wars.
- There had been numerous reports that recent Academy Award winner Mickey Madison (Anora) was in talks for a role in Star Wars: Starfighter that she ultimately passed on and just this week, Hollywood Reporter said it would have been to play a villain (and that she passed when they couldn’t come to terms on her salary).
- That makes it seem highly likely Goth is taking on the role previously offered to Madison, meaning she would now be the one in the villainous role, presumably up against Gosling’s hero. Rumor has it she would have been playing the bad guy in Blade as well.
More Star Wars:
